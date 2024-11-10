US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Opening Range in Focus Ahead of US CPI

EUR/USD trades near the monthly low (1.0683) as it gives back the advance following the Federal Reserve rate-cut.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
November 10, 2024 3:00 AM
Research
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD

EUR/USD trades near the monthly low (1.0683) as it gives back the advance following the Federal Reserve rate-cut, and developments coming out of the US may continue to sway the exchange rate as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is anticipated to show sticky inflation.

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Opening Range in Focus Ahead of US CPI

EUR/USD struggles to retrace the decline following the US election even though Fed Chairman Jerome Powell insists that ‘in the near term, the election will have no effects on our policy decisions,’ and it seems as though the central bank will continue to switch gears over the coming months as ‘we think that even with today's cut policy is still restrictive.’

 

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 11082024 

However, the update to the US CPI may put pressure on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to further combat inflation as the headline reading is projected to increase to 2.6% in October from 2.4% per annum the month prior, while the core index is anticipated to hold steady at 3.3% during the same period.

With that said, signs of persistent inflation may keep EUR/USD under pressure as it curbs speculation for a Fed rate-cut in December, but a softer-than-expected US CPI report may produce headwinds for the Greenback as it encourages the FOMC to further unwind its restrictive policy.

EUR/USD Chart – Daily

EURUSD Daily Chart 11082024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

  • EUR/USD may threaten the opening range for November as it struggles to hold above 1.0770 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement), with a breach below the weekly low (1.0683) raising the scope for a test of the June low (1.0666).
  • Failure to defend the May low (1.0650) may push EUR/USD towards the 1.0610 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.0640 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) region but EUR/USD may attempt to retrace the decline from earlier this month if it defends the week low (1.0683).
  • Need a move back above the 1.0860 (50% Fibonacci retracement) and 1.0880 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) area to bring the monthly high (1.0937) on the radar, with a break/close above the 1.0940 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.0960 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) zone opening up the 1.1070 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.1100 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) region.

Additional Market Outlooks

Monetary vs Fiscal Policy: Implications for FX Markets

Gold Price Rebound Emerges Ahead of the 50-Day SMA

USD/CAD Still Holds Below Monthly High Following Dovish Fed Rate Cut

GBP/USD Recovers Ahead of 200-Day SMA amid Hawkish BoE Rate Cut

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: EUR/USD EUR/USD Weekly Outlook CPI Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 12:29 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.