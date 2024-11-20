US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Recovery Keeps Yearly Range Intact

AUD/USD may further retrace the decline from the monthly high (0.6688) to hold within the yearly range.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
November 20, 2024 8:15 PM
channel_01-LONC02G510KMD6R
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD

AUD/USD extends the recent series of higher highs and lows to register a fresh weekly high (0.6545), and the exchange rate may further retrace the decline from the monthly high (0.6688) to hold within the yearly range.

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Recovery Keeps Yearly Range Intact

Keep in mind, the recent recovery in AUD/USD has kept the Relative Strength Index (RSI) out of oversold territory, and the bullish price series may persist as Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook emphasizes that ‘it likely will be appropriate to move the policy rate toward a more neutral stance over time.’

 

Governor Cook acknowledged that ‘I still see the direction of the appropriate policy rate path to be downward’ while speaking at the University of Virginia, with the permanent voting-member on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) going onto say that ‘the magnitude and timing of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.’

CME FedWatch Tool 11202024

Source: CME

The comments suggest the FOMC will further unwind its restrictive policy in an effort to avoid a recession, but speculation surrounding US monetary policy may continue to shift ahead of the Fed’s last meeting for 2024 as the CME FedWatch Tool now reflects a 56% chance for a 25bp rate-cut in December.

With that said, the recent series of higher highs and lows may keep AUD/USD within the yearly range, but failure to defend the monthly low (0.6441) may lead to a test the August low (0.6349).

AUD/USD Price Chart – Daily

AUDUSD Daily Chart 11202024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

  • AUD/USD may stage a larger recovery as it registers a fresh weekly high (0.6545), with a break/close above the 0.6590 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 0.6600 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) zone to bring the monthly high (0.6688) on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 0.6740 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) but AUD/USD may snap the bullish price series as it struggles to hold above the 0.6510 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6520 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) region.
  • Failure to defend the monthly low (0.6441) may push AUD/USD towards the 0.6380 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6410 (50% Fibonacci extension) zone, with the next region of interest coming in around the August low (0.6349).

Additional Market Outlooks

GBP/USD Struggles as BoE Bailey Sees Faster Disinflation

Gold Price Recovery Keeps RSI Above Oversold Zone

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Pulls RSI Out of Oversold Zone

USD/JPY Rebounds as BoJ Ueda Pledges to Support Economic Activity

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on X at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: AUD/USD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

aus_04
Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
By:
David Scutt
February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
    aus_03
    AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
      AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 19, 2025 09:43 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        AUD/USD Clears January High to Trade in Ascending Channel
        By:
        David Song
        February 19, 2025 05:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.