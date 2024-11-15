US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Halts Bearish Price Series

AUD/USD appears to be halting the selloff from the start of the week as it no longer carves a series of lower highs and lows.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
November 15, 2024 6:55 PM
channel_02
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD

AUD/USD appears to be halting the selloff from the start of the week as it no longer carves a series of lower highs and lows, but the exchange rate may stage further attempts to test the yearly low (0.6349) amid waning speculation for a Federal Reserve rate-cut in December.

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Halts Bearish Price Series

AUD/USD trades near the weekly low (0.6441) as the US Retail Sales report shows a 0.4% rise in October versus forecasts for a 0.3% print, and developments coming out of the US may continue to sway the exchange rate as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell insists that ‘in considering additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, we will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.’

 

At the same time, Chairman Powell acknowledged that ‘the economy is not sending any signals that we need to be in a hurry to lower rates,’ and went onto say that ‘the strength we are currently seeing in the economy gives us the ability to approach our decisions carefully’ while speaking at an event held by the Dallas Regional Chamber.

CME FedWatch Tool 11152024

Source: CME

In turn, the CME FedWatch Tool now reflects a greater than 60% probability for a December rate-cut compared to the 86% seen one-month ago, and it remains to be seen if the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will adjust its forward guidance at their last meeting for 2024 as Chairman Powell and Co. are slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).

Until then, speculation surrounding Fed policy may influence the US Dollar as the central bank moves toward a neutral stance, and the recent strength in the Greenback may persist as the world’s largest economy shows little signs of an imminent recession.

With that said, failure to hold above the weekly low (0.6441) may push AUD/USD towards the yearly low (0.6349), but the exchange rate may attempt to retrace the decline from the monthly high (0.6688) as it no longer carves a series of lower highs and lows.

AUD/USD Price Chart – Daily

AUDUSD Daily Chart 11152024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

  • AUD/USD appeared to be on track to test the yearly low (0.6349) amid the bearish prices series but lack of momentum to break/close below the 0.6380 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6410 (50% Fibonacci extension) region may push the exchange rate back towards the 0.6510 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6520 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) zone.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 0.6590 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) to 0.6600 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) but the recent rebound in AUD/USD may unravel should if fail to defend the weekly low (0.6441).
  • A break/close below the 0.6380 (78.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6410 (50% Fibonacci extension) region raises the scope for a move towards the yearly low (0.6349), with the next area of interest coming in around the 2023 low (0.6270).

Additional Market Outlooks

GBP/USD Trades Below 200-Day SMA for First Time Since May

EUR/USD Eyes 2023 Low as RSI Flirts with Oversold Zone

Gold Price Outlook Mired by Close Below 50-Day SMA

US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD on Cusp of Testing 2022 High

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on X at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: AUD/USD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

aus_04
Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
By:
David Scutt
February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
    aus_03
    AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
      AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 19, 2025 09:43 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        AUD/USD Clears January High to Trade in Ascending Channel
        By:
        David Song
        February 19, 2025 05:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.