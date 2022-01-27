US Dollar flags commodity currencies; AUD/USD and NZD/USD

What happens when you combine a stronger dollar with weaker Gold? Weaker commodity currencies

January 27, 2022 8:33 PM
Bank notes of different currencies

The FOMC statement was mundane to say the least.   However,  Fed Chairman Powell provided some fireworks in the press conference that followed.  As it became more and more clear during the press conference that the only thing the Fed was concerned about was inflation spiraling out of control, the US Dollar (DXY) went bid.  And after the GDP data release today, it US Dollar hasn’t looked back.

20220127 dxy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Everything you need to know about the Federal Reserve

As a result of the strong US Dollar, Gold (XAU/USD) has been moving lower from recent highs on January 24th at 1853.88 down to current levels near the bottom, upward sloping trendline at 1785.  There is also horizontal support at 1782.50.

20220127 xauusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

How to start Gold trading

Q: What happens when you combine a stronger dollar with weaker Gold?

A: Weaker commodity currencies

AUD/USD had been consolidating within a long-term symmetrical triangle since June 2021 and finally broke lower on November 19th, 2021. The pair continued to trade lower to prior support of 0.7000 and bounced to retest the bottom trendline of the triangle near 0.7309.  In doing so, a flag pattern was formed. On January 21st price broke lower from the flag and below the 50 Day Moving Average at 0.7150.  The target for the flag is near 0.6800. However, if AUD/USD is to get there, it must first pass through the December 3rd, 2021 lows at 0.6995 and the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the December 3rd, 2021 lows to the January 13th highs near 0.6910. Resistance is at Thursday’s highs of 0.7121, then the 50 Day Moving Average and horizontal resistance near 0.7171/0.7175.  Note: the RBA meets next week!

20220127 audusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade AUD/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

Similarly, NZD/USD had been consolidating within a descending triangle since February 2021.  The pair finally broke lower on December 3, 2021 and held support at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the low of March 2020 to the high of February 2021 near 0.6694.  NZD/USD then bounced and tried to move back into the triangle, however it was rejected at the 50 Day Moving Average near 0.6890.  The pair then broke lower, forming a flag pattern. The target for the flag is near 0.6400. If price is to get to the flag target, it must first break through horizontal support dating back to June 2020 at 0.6514 and the 50% retracement from the recently mentioned timeframe at 0.6462.  Resistance is at the recent lows of 0.6704 and a confluence of resistance at the breakdown point of the flag and the 50 Day Moving Average near 0.6971.

20220127 nzdusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade NZD/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

If inflation data continues to be strong from the US, the Fed will continue to be hawkish and the US Dollar will rise. This will place a drag on Gold and commodity currencies.  Watch for bears to sell bounces in AUD/USD and NZD/USD as the pairs and move to their respective flag targets.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.




Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Gold AUD USD NZD USD

Latest market news

View more
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:15 AM
US dollar index on track for its worst week of the year: The Week Ahead
Today 03:25 AM
AUD/USD: Breaking key levels with momentum ahead of non-farm payrolls
Today 12:33 AM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD heading to 1.10?
Yesterday 04:30 PM
NFP Preview: Is the US Dollar Poised for a Bounce Back?
Yesterday 03:34 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises on signs of the jobs market cooling
Yesterday 02:08 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

germany_01
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 09:15 AM
    aus_03
    AUD/USD: Breaking key levels with momentum ahead of non-farm payrolls
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 12:33 AM
      Forex trading
      Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD heading to 1.10?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 04:30 PM
        stocks_01
        FTSE outlook positive despite weaker start
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 12:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.