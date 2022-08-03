US dollar finds only mild support from ISM, factory orders

Parts of the ISM report highlighted elevated risks of recession, while the S&P Global US Services PMI – contrary to the ISM – remained in contraction

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 3, 2022 4:35 PM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
The US dollar and stock indices managed to gain further ground after a stronger ISM services PMI report for July pointed to a favourable mix of slowing inflation and some growth momentum. But it looked like investors were reluctant to open any bold positions ahead of NFP on Friday, keeping the dollar’s gains somewhat contained. There were also some negatives in the data that discouraged the dollar bulls. Among the dollar pairs, GBP/USD was near the session lows, testing the key 1.21 handle ahead of the Bank of England rate decision on Thursday.

 

ISM PMI stronger

The headline PMI print of 56.7 was easily better than 53.5 expected and marked an improvement from 55.3 recorded in June. What’s more, some of the sub-indices were quite decent too, with strong improvement observed in new orders (+4.3), for example. Separately, Factory Orders came in stronger at 2% month-over-month when 1.3% was expected.

Recession concerns still high

But there were a few parts of the ISM report that still highlighted elevated risks of recession, while the S&P Global US Services PMI – contrary to the ISM – remained in contraction, at 47.3 compared to 52.7 in June. According to the ISM survey, “interest rates have significantly impacted the homebuilding market. Cancellation rates have increased, as homebuyers can no longer afford the monthly payment. Traffic to our communities is down. Inflation has side-lined many would-be buyers.” What’s more, responds in Management of Companies & Support Services “can feel the economy weakening. Clients are making appropriate moves in anticipation of a recession.”

More signs of weakening inflation

Perhaps another reason why US dollar bulls were not going gung-ho about the ISM was the fact there was good news on the inflation front, with the Prices Index decreasing for the third consecutive month, down by a good 7.8 points to 72.3. Crude oil prices were also weakening at the time of writing, which was further disinflationary.

 

GBP/USD testing key support ahead of BoE rate decision

At the time of writing, the GBP/USD had dropped to rest key support around 1.2100. Here, the cable was testing the support trend of its newly-established bullish channel. I imagine FX traders would be reluctant to push rates below this area meaningfully with the Bank of England rate decision coming up on Thursday. So as a minimum I would expect to see a bounce here.

gbpusd

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.