US Dollar bid on FOMC outcome Where to from here

The US Dollar may continue higher, however, given the RSI readings and support and resistance levels, it may be time for a short-term correction.

June 17, 2021 1:45 PM

US Dollar bid on FOMC outcome- Where to from here?

On the back of the FOMC outcome from yesterday, in which Fed members showed the median forecast for 2 interest rate hikes by the end of 2023 (up from 0), the US Dollar has moved aggressively higher. The DXY was near the 50% retracement level of a descending wedge just above 90.50 pre-FOMC.  However afterwards, the US Dollar Index shot up to the wedge target at 91.48.  Today, the DXY is continuing higher, but where does it go from here?

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute time frame, we can see that price is approaching horizontal resistance and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the March 31st highs to the May 25th lows.  In addition, the RSI is well into overbought conditions near 81.67.  Is it time for the DXY to pullback to allow the RSI to unwind a bit before moving higher? Horizontal support and the 200 Day Moving Average is near 91.50 and additional horizontal support is near 90.90.   If so, what does that mean for USD pairs?

Your guide to the DXY!

EUR/USD

Similar but opposite to the DXY, EUR/USD was trading near 1.2100 prior the FOMC statement.  Afterwards, the pair broke aggressively lower to the 50% retracement level from the March 31st lows to the May 25th highs near 1.1980.  On the 240-minute timeframe, price has now reached the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the same timeframe, while the RSI is in extreme oversold conditions. This indicates the pair maybe ready for a bounce to let the RSI unwind.  If so, sellers be may be looking to enter the market near the 1.1989 level, as well as, additional resistance above at 1.2050.   EUR/USD is in a longer-term bearish wedge than the DXY, and the target is 1.1700.  However, price must first break support at 1.1860 and the upward sloping longer-term trendline near 1.1745.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

GBP/USD

On a 240-minute timeframe, GBP/USD is acting like EUR/USD.  Prior to the announcement, the pair was trading new 1.4130 after forming a rounding top.   On the announcement, price broke lower below the important psychological support level of 1.4000. Today, price continued lower below the 50% retracement level from the lows of April 8th to the highs of June 1st.  Notice the RSI is trading below 23.50, an indication price may be ready to bounce, while the RSI unwinds.  Sellers will be sitting near 1.4000 to push the pair lower again.  Watch for price to target the upward sloping trendline from mid-January near 1.3840.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Look at many other USD pairs and there will be similar price action to  those above.  The US Dollar may continue higher, however, given the RSI readings and support and resistance levels mentioned above, it may be time for a short-term correction, which would allow for better entries into USD pairs.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex EUR USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX mulls over disappointing bank earnings, PPI data
January 12, 2024 02:26 PM
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
January 12, 2024 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 12, 2024 09:09 AM
Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
January 12, 2024 05:21 AM
USD/CNH down, A50 up as weak Chinese inflation keeps stimulus hopes alive
January 12, 2024 02:46 AM
Crude oil, gold finding buyers as Middle Eastern tensions escalate
January 12, 2024 12:08 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 12, 2024 12:00 PM
    united_states_01
    Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 12, 2024 05:21 AM
      Forex trading
      Dollar, EUR/USD analysis: FX markets show limited CPI response
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 11, 2024 05:00 PM
        gold_02
        Gold, USD/JPY analysis: Dollar in focus as CPI looms
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 11, 2024 11:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.