US Dollar and related pairs at key levels ahead Biden and Powell DXY EURUSD NZDUSD

Tomorrows unveiling of Biden’s stimulus package and Fed Chairman Powell’s conversation could bring volatility to the US Dollar pairs!

January 13, 2021 12:32 PM

US Dollar and related pairs at key levels ahead Biden and Powell: DXY, EUR/USD, NZD/USD

The second week of the new year hasn’t been very dramatic, at least for the markets.  However, with frightening coronavirus headlines, markets are waiting for tomorrows unveiling of Biden’s economic relief program. Expectations are for “trillions” of dollars in recovery aid.  In addition, Powell will be interviewed tomorrow by the Director of the Princeton Bendheim Center for Finance,  Markus Brunnermeier.  Traders will be listening to Powell’s language to see if he echo’s recent comments that the Fed may look to begin tapering before the end of the year. 

DXY

On Monday, we discussed the possibility the US Dollar Index heading up towards 91.50/92.00 as the RSI turned lower and price appeared to be biding its time before the next move higher.  On a 240-minute timeframe, price pulled back towards 90.00, filling the weekend gap and creating a flag formation. Price may be ready to break out.  The target for a flag pattern is the length of the flagpole added to the breakout point.  In this case the target is near 91.35.  If price breaks out of the flag, it must first get through horizontal resistance near 91.00 and 91.25.  If the DXY fails to move higher out of the flag pattern,  support is at todays lows of 89.93 before last week’s lows at 89.20.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

EUR/USD

In the same article we looked at the possibility of EUR/USD heading lower to 1.2053, a 100% retracement of the ascending wedge.  As with the DXY, price paused as the RSI hit its lower bound and bounced.  EUR/USD traded sideways and now appears to have formed an AB=CD pattern, which targets 1.2020, near daily horizontal support dating back to September 1st, 2020.  First support is at yesterday’s lows near 1.2137 before the full ascending wedge retracement at 1.2052.  If price moves above 1.2220, the price pattern is invalidated and could head up to previous highs near 1.2345.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

NZD/USD

NZD/USD has been trading similarly to EUR/USD.  Price rose to a high of 0.7315 on January 6th, before breaking lower out of an ascending wedge.  The kiwi halted at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the move from the lows of December 12th, 2020 to the January 6th highs, near 0.7150.  Just as with EUR/USD, NZD/USD appears to be in the process of forming an AB=CD pattern, which targets 0.7075.  Price must first break below the lows of January 11th at 0.7264 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the previously mentioned timeframe.  If NZD/USD reaches the AB=CD target, the target for the ascending wedge is next, near 0.7007.  If price moves above 0.7237, the price pattern is invalidated and could head up towards previous highs near 0.7315.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Although this has been a quiet week for the markets news wise, tomorrows unveiling of Biden’s stimulus package and Fed Chairman Powell’s conversation could bring volatility to the US Dollar pairs!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: Forex EUR Biden Powell

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:28 AM
    Uptrend
    GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
        aus_04
        Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 20, 2025 10:44 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.