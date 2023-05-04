US dollar analysis: When will NFP be bad enough for the Fed to cut?

Instead of looking for an NFP reading that’s “good enough to keep the Fed raising interest rates,” US dollar traders will shifting their focus to watching out for data that is “bad enough to prompt rate cuts.”

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
May 4, 2023 3:45 PM
Jobs
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

US dollar and NFP takeaways

  • The NFP report is expected to show 180K net new jobs and wages rising 0.3% m/m.
  • With the Fed now likely pausing, traders will be more sensitive to unexpected weakness in the labor market than strength.
  • The risks to the US dollar are finely-balanced, with EUR/USD looking relatively bearish and GBP/USD relatively bullish.

NFP overview

With the Fed shifting toward a likely pause in interest rates, the monthly jobs report takes on a different significance. Now, instead of looking for a reading that’s “good enough to keep the Fed raising interest rates,” traders will shifting their focus to watching out for data that is “bad enough to prompt rate cuts.”

As the graphic below shows, economists are not expecting anything of the sort yet:

ci_nfp_nonfarm_payrolls_preview_05042023

Source: StoneX

Are these expectations justified? We dive into the key leading indicators for Friday’s critical jobs report below!

NFP forecast

By now most regular readers know that we focus on four historically reliable leading indicators to help handicap each month’s NFP report:

  • The ISM Services PMI Employment component printed at 50.8, down only slightly last month’s 51.3 reading.
  • The ISM Manufacturing PMI Employment component printed at 50.2, up sharply from 46.9 last month.
  • The ADP Employment report came in at 296K net new jobs, above expectations and last month’s 142K reading.
  • Finally, the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims were up notably to 239K from 198K last month.

Weighing the data and our internal models, the leading indicators point to a slightly above expectation reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 175K-225K range.

Regardless, the month-to-month fluctuations in this report are notoriously difficult to predict, so we wouldn’t put too much stock into any forecasts (including ours). As always, the other aspects of the release, prominently including the closely-watched average hourly earnings figure which rose 0.3% m/m last month, will likely be just as important as the headline figure itself.

US dollar impact from NFP

 

Wages < 0.2% m/m

Wages 02-04.% m/m

Wages > 0.4% m/m

< 125K jobs

Bearish USD

Slightly Bearish USD

Neutral USD

125K – 225K jobs

Slightly Bearish USD

Neutral USD

Slightly Bullish USD

> 225K jobs

Neutral USD

Slightly Bullish USD

Bullish USD

The US dollar index has spent most of the last month consolidating near 1-year lows in the 101.00 area, leaving the world’s reserve currency ripe for a breakout if we see a surprising NFP reading.

If we see a strong reading on the US labor market, readers may want to consider bearish positions on EUR/USD, which is testing resistance just below the 1.1100 area after a less-hawkish-than-expected decision from the ECB earlier.

Meanwhile, a soft jobs report could present buying opportunities in GBP/USD. Cable is on the verge of breaking out to an 11-month high above 1.2580, with room to rally toward at least the mid-1.2600s before encountering previous resistance if the fundamental outlook for the greenback worsens.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Forex USD Fed NFP

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD forecast: Bullish break on the cards – Technical Tuesday
Today 06:00 PM
EURUSD Forecast: Charts Gear up for U.S. CPI Volatility Week
Today 04:44 PM
US CPI Preview: USD/JPY Vulnerable as Leading Indicator Points to a Decline in Inflation
Today 03:21 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX unchanged after hotter PPI & as GameStop soars
Today 01:57 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Attention turns to key US inflation data
Today 11:30 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:58 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
AUD/USD forecast: Bullish break on the cards – Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 06:00 PM
    inflation_05
    US CPI Preview: USD/JPY Vulnerable as Leading Indicator Points to a Decline in Inflation
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Today 03:21 PM
      inflation_03
      EUR/USD analysis: Attention turns to key US inflation data
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 11:30 AM
        united_kingdom_02
        GBP/USD forecast: Volatility expected with UK data, Powell on tap
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 02:43 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.