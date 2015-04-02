us data gives the dollar a dent 413692015

The FX markets have traded with a delayed reaction to the US data releases yesterday, which came in below consensus. The dollar consolidated within 30 point […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 2, 2015 6:18 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FX markets have traded with a delayed reaction to the US data releases yesterday, which came in below consensus. The dollar consolidated within 30 point ranges overnight but as European trading resumes, the dollar has initially sold off. The market remains concerned that the recent weakness in the US data will also be reflected in the US jobs report that is to be released tomorrow.

The ADP report came in below consensus at 189k for March which has seen some economists question the consensus forecasts for NFP’s at 250k. The ISM data didn’t point to any improvement in the US manufacturing sector as exports fell, whilst the employment component failed to show signs of growth – although the severe weather disrupting the West coast ports is likely to be a large contributor to this benign reading.

The AUD stood out as the biggest loser in currency space in Asia after Australia printed its biggest trade deficit in 5 months as exports in coal were again seen falling. The continued fall in iron ore prices and the fact that inflation in Australia has bucked the global slowdown in March has increased speculation that the RBA will cut rates on April the 7th.

We have data releases from the US this afternoon in the form of the trade balance and factory orders, but this will be a mere distraction ahead of the US jobs tomorrow.

EUR/USD
Supports 1.0715-1.0615-1.0580 | Resistance 1.0850-1.0950-1.1050

USD/JPY
Supports 119.40-118.20-116.70 | Resistance 120.60-121.55-122.45

GBP/USD
Supports 1.4810-1.4740-1.4635 | Resistance 1.4990-1.5030-1.5170

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.