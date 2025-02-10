US CPI Preview: Will Trade War Fears Push Headline Inflation Back Above 3%?

Ahead of US CPI, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is rallying off range support, opening the door for extended gains toward 109.00 if the CPI reading comes in hotter-than-expected.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 7:55 PM
inflation_09
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

US CPI KEY TAKEAWAYS:

  • US CPI expectations: 2.9% y/y headline inflation, 3.1% y/y core inflation
  • The Fed is likely to remain on hold for the next several months regardless of this month’s CPI reading, with a hotter-than-expected print potentially prompting traders to price out any rate cuts in 2025.
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) is rallying off range support, opening the door for extended gains toward 109.00 if the CPI reading comes in hotter-than-expected.

When is the US CPI report?

The US CPI report for January will be released at 8:30ET (13:30 GMT) on Wednesday, February 12.

What are the US CPI Report Expectations?

Traders and economists are projecting headline CPI to come in at 2.9% y/y, with the core (ex-food and -energy) reading expected at 3.1% y/y.

US CPI Forecast

Economic data is interesting for economists, but for traders, it’s only interesting insofar as it impacts markets. For that, we have to consider the “transmission mechanism” between the data and market movements: central bank policy.

The Fed, as always, is focused on both maintaining full employment (based on Friday’s NFP report, the labor market remains steady, if not quite as strong as a couple years ago) and inflation, which has stubbornly stalled in the 3% range after a steep decline in 2022 and 2023.

With the labor market remaining strong and inflation still (slightly) above the Fed’s target, it’s not surprising that traders are pushing out prospects of another interest rate cut from the Fed toward the middle of the year; accordingly, the volatility around this week’s inflation reading may be more limited than in the past, as the Fed will, in all likelihood, still get another handful of inflation (and jobs) reports before making any additional changes to interest rates.

That said, a pickup in price pressures could lead traders to start asking whether the Fed’s interest rate cutting cycle may be completed already, complicating the path forward for a central bank that has clearly been hinting that the easing cycle isn’t done yet.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

As many readers know, the Fed technically focuses on a different measure of inflation, Core PCE, when setting its policy, but for traders, the CPI report is at least as significant because it’s released weeks earlier. As the chart below shows, the year-over-year measure of US CPI has now risen for three straight months after ticking just below 2.5% back in September:

ISM_PRICES_VS_CPI_02102025

Source: TradingView, StoneX

As the chart above shows, the “Prices” component of the PMI reports has risen in recent months and may continue to rise if President-Elect Trump continues to emphasize protectionism and tariffs when he takes office, potentially putting upward pressure on the CPI report itself.

Crucially, the other key component to watch when it comes to US CPI is the so-called “base effects,” or the influence that the reference period (in this case, 12 months) has on the overall figure. Last January’s 0.3% m/m reading will drop out of the annual calculation after this week’s print, opening the door for an decrease in the headline year-over-year CPI reading if the month-over-month reading is less than 0.3%.

US Dollar Index Technical Analysis – DXY Daily Chart

DOLLAR_INDEX_DAILY_CHART_DXY_02102025

Trend line breaks are one of the trickiest setups in technical analysis. By definition, a trend breaking means that it is fundamentally changing, but as any experienced trader will tell you, a broken uptrend doesn’t automatically transition immediately into a downtrend; sometimes, a broken uptrend merely leads into a sideways range or even a shallower uptrend.

When it comes to the US Dollar Index, the former situation appears to be at hand. Since breaking below Q4’s bullish trend line in mid-January, the US Dollar Index has carved out a clear range between support at 107.50 and resistance around 1.0975. As of writing, the pair is bouncing off support, perhaps boosted by Friday’s solid NFP report and the potential for additional tariff announcements, so a hotter-than-expected CPI reading could push DXY back toward 109.00, whereas a cool reading could take the index back toward well-established support near 107.50.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Forex US Dollar CPI Core CPI Inflation Fed

Latest market news

View more
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
Today 08:45 PM
USD/CHF Rebound Emerges amid Failure to Test January Low
Today 08:30 PM
USD into a Big Week with Powell and CPI: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 07:45 PM
Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
Today 04:45 PM
USD/JPY Rebound Keeps RSI Above Oversold Zone Ahead of Fed Testimony
Today 04:32 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD at fresh records amid trade war tensions
Today 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
GBP/USD Forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – February 10, 2025
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 01:00 PM
    100USD_graph
    Bullish USD sentiment wanes, GBP/USD bears have a rethink - COT Report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 05:08 AM
      aus_08
      AUD/USD weekly outlook: Upside may be capped, but a cycle low could be in
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 11:52 PM
        japan_06
        USD/JPY Forecast: Bearish Signals Strengthen as Powell, Inflation, and Trade Risks Loom
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 10:36 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.