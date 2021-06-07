US CPI preview and what it means for USDJPY

Following the large beat by the ADP employment report last Thursday night, Fridays Non-Farm Payrolls data was rapidly elevated to the status of the most important economic number since the pandemic due to its ability to provide a more concrete timetable for tapering.

June 7, 2021 4:16 AM

However, hopes were dashed as the report showed the US economy added 559k jobs in May, below market expectations of 674k.

It also showed a decline in participation to 61.6%, a rise in earnings, and a long work week that did little to clear up the questions of labour supply factors raised after a weak jobs report in April.

This has removed some of the pressure from the Federal Reserve to move earlier to taper, although it doesn’t change the view that the Fed will soon begin the conversation around tapering, possibly as early as its upcoming meeting in mid-June.

Asset markets have opted to take the half glass full view that rates will stay lower for longer, perhaps also reassured that tapering isn’t tightening. After the Fed began to taper in December 2013 it wasn’t until two years later that the Fed raised rates in December 2015.

Buoyed by this, US yields eased lower towards range lows, taking the US dollar index, the DXY with it, and propelling gold over 1% higher, towards $1890.

Learn more about trading commodities here

Technically, after consolidating its breakout of the top of the 11-month trend channel over the past three weeks, the expectation in the medium term is for gold to continue its rally towards the next upside target at $1960 and beyond that the $2075 high from August 2020.

For short-term traders, the preference is to lean against the trendline support currently at $1855 drawn from the 30th of March $1677 low , to enter longs in expectation of a retest and break of last week’s $1916 high, before the $1960 level mentioned above.

Aware that a daily close below $1855/40 would be a setback to the positive bias.

Related tags: Forex JPY USD CPI Inflation

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.