US China shares may have the least to gain

How close is "close"?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 4, 2019 1:56 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Either the beginnings of a breakthrough resolution in the U.S.-China trade conflict will be announced soon, or investors are about to be handed a big disappointment.

Likewise, global markets have varied scope to extend gains made in the first couple of months this year in the event of a positive outcome of talks, and differing room to absorb losses if a deal remains elusive.

  • A limited formal agreement could emerge from a top-level summit at the end of the month with a focus on:
    • The auto sector; including a speeded-up timetable for removing foreign-ownership limitations and reduced tariffs
    • Stepped-up purchases of U.S. goods; possibly including $18bn  natural gas purchase
  • But critical issues remain unresolved, chiefly:
    • How China handles intellectual property and other industrial policy matters
    • A dispute resolution plan
  • Aside from the mooted date for Trump-Xi talks, there is no detailed timeline for further negotiations, underlining deep the uncertainty that remains
  • Consequently, a series of deals , requiring many more months to complete is likely

Outlook for global shares mixed due to trade talks

  • Meanwhile, China’s stock markets are outperforming most global regions so far this year (Shanghai/Shenzhen index is up 26%) raising the question of whether that can continue, despite anticipation of official stimulus
  • Most major European and U.S. indices have managed to rise less than half the amount of their Chinese counterparts; some, like the FTSE even less
  • Stock market forward valuations and earnings expectations should begin to exert an influence
    • U.S. corporate earnings are forecast to rise just 5.3% vs. 2018’s 24.4%, according to FTSE Russell research, as the impact of a boost from tax changes fades
    • European companies, excluding the UK, are expected to see profits rise 9.1%. A rise of 13.9% is forecast for emerging markets, according to MSCI
  • Given that global corporate earnings expectations for the year are modest, a favourable trade talks outcome could yet provide more of a lasting boost for markets other than U.S. and China’s where ratings are relatively elevated

Index

Forward P/E

S&P 500

16.6

NASDAQ COMP

20.09

DAX

12.56

FTSE 100

12.48

CSI 300

17.84

NIKKEI

15.10

Related tags: Trump Asia Pacific China Europe

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trump articles

US_flag_G_Washington
What is a tariff and how do they impact markets?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
    china_05
    US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
      canada_04
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD At Risk as Trump Tariff Date Nears
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 20, 2025 05:00 PM
        Oil_rig
        US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 19, 2025 09:43 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.