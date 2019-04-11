US banks ease off the crest of the wave

Expect late-cycle vibes when giant U.S. banks report quarterly earnings

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 11, 2019 4:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Expect late-cycle vibes when giant U.S. banks report quarterly earnings

Sector overview

Overall, late-cycle growth trends may be in evidence, as the biggest U.S. banks get set to report first-quarter (Q1) earnings in coming days. Their businesses will continue to enjoy relative stability amid high employment, undemanding credit costs and solid capital ratios across the sector. Yet consensus suggests the median revenue gain should slow to 3% from 4% in Q4. Wall Street also expects median EPS growth to be lower vs. 2018’s 6%, which was boosted by tax cuts.

Key themes

  • Improving loan growth will be a welcome theme. Trouble is, the Treasury yield curve inversions of recent months are a negative omen for net interest margins. As such, the outlook for interest income amid a patient Fed will be a key watch point
  • At the same time, trading revenue growth will again be the exception rather than the norm for giant American lenders. The challenging comparable trend of Q1 2018, when markets businesses generally did well, will exacerbate any poor performance in Q1 2019
  • Housing data point to a volume squeeze for lenders with large mortgage operations, implicating Wells Fargo, Bank of America and JPMorgan, though the bottleneck is expected to ease in Q2

Wells Fargo & Co Q1 2019 earnings, 12th April, 13.00 BST

Shares in the first big U.S. bank out of the gate this season could extend their meagre rise so far in 2019 if low revenue expectations are met. These could edge down from $21bn in Q4, though EPS could be flattered by another financial reserve release. An update on the lack of a CEO will be just as crucial.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Q1 2019 earnings, 12th April, before U.S. market open

At $28.35bn, revenues are forecast to narrowly miss the first quarter of 2018’s, though the trading result will once again be a major focus. JPM has already forewarned that its markets business will see a “low-teens” fall. More than that will hurt the shares, less could extend the stock’s 8% rise since last year.

Citigroup Inc. Q1 2019 earnings, 15th April, before U.S. market open

Another trading revenue slump is expected to drag the top line down 1% to $18.59bn. In March, the CEO projected a “high single-digit” drop in trading sales. A modest drop in costs is the bright spot Wall Street is seeking.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Q1 2019 earnings, 15th April, before U.S. market open

Goldman is the best-performing large U.S. bank stock in the year to date, rising 21% as investors warm to its push into retail lending. The 10% improvement in revenues against Q4 to almost $9bn won’t hurt, if realised. Since that would be more than 10% lower than Q4 last year though, GS’s honeymoon moment could end swiftly if the top line disappoints.

Bank of America Corp. Q1 2019 earnings, 16th April, 11.45 BST

BofA’s solid net interest margin growth of Q4 could be a tough act to follow. Still, a successful achievement of the 7% lift to 66 cents expected in EPS year-on-year, would keep investor cheers going.


Related tags: Shares market US Earnings season

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.