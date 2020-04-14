US Banks Earnings Citigroup BoA Goldman Sachs

Whilst JP Morgan and Wells & Fargo are due to report today, Citigroup, BoA and Goldman Sachs are due to give Q1 results tomorrow.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 14, 2020 8:40 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Whilst JP Morgan and Wells & Fargo are due to report today, Citigroup, BoA and Goldman Sachs are due to give Q1 results tomorrow.

Banks have already hinted at how they are being affected. But there are certain points that traders will be watching for:

1. Provisions
How much money has been set aside for bad loans? This figure will hint at how bad the banks think the coronavirus crisis could get. Its not all bad news one of the silver linings will be a surge in lending.

2. Forbearance
Details on the take up of interest holidays, fee waivers and other supportive measures for both workers and companies hit by the coronavirus crisis. These figures will help give scale to the size of the problem in the economy.

3. Comments
Banks comments will be more closely watched than usual. This is because banks touch almost every sector of an economy, they have a huge amount of customer data giving them deep  insight, in this case into the coronavirus crisis impact on the economy.

US Banks Earnings 15th April  

Citigroup Inc Q1 2020 Earnings, before U.S. market open
No large bank is immune to the negative impact of higher unemployment and lower interest rates. However, Citigroup has the potential to benefit, more than some peers, from the extreme market volatility that we have seen over the past 6 weeks. Trading revenue could increase by mid-single digit % range at Citigroup. Citigroup has told its staff that there will be no layoffs in 2029 as a result of the coronavirus. This, in addition to running a main office plus disaster recovery sites means that costs are stacking up. The focus will be on forward guidance. Consensus revenue: $18.92bn, +2%; Adjusted EPS: $1.85, -1% (compared to Jan ’19)

Bank of America Corp Q1 2020 Earnings, before U.S market open
An economic slowdown and slashed interest rates will impact Q1 earnings. Bank of America is more exposed to lower interest rates than some of its peers. However, with the stock down 40% since February, much of this is already priced in. A big plus for BoA is that it is helmed by the same management team (CEO Brian Moynihan) that navigated the bank through the last financial crisis. Bank of America is well diversified across a wide array of business lines. It has the scale to take market share and seize opportunities in a downturn.  Consensus revenue: $22.40bn, -3%; Adjusted EPS: $0.62, -11% (compared to Jan ’19)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc Q1 2020 Earnings, before U.S. market open
Results are expected to be bad. However, a silver lining for GS could stem from its significant presence in the sales and trading business. In 2019 the bank generated around 40% of its revenues from the sales and trading business. Given recent extreme levels of volatility in both equity and debt markets, GS could be well positioned to report strong figures from its trading arm, potentially offsetting some weakness in other segments of its operations. M&A deal making has literally fallen off a cliff in Q1. GS M&A pipeline could also be closely watched. A strong pipeline could indicate a quick return to Business as usual. Consensus revenue: $8.13bn, -7.7%; Adjusted EPS: $3.53, -38% (compared to Jan ’19).



Related tags: Bank Stocks Equities

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bank Stocks articles

banks_02
Dow Jones forecast: How will JPMorgan earnings impact JPM stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 10, 2023 09:31 AM
    banks_05
    S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
      Research
      Dow Jones analysis: Where next for Goldman Sachs stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 17, 2023 04:03 PM
        Research
        Dow Jones outlook: Where next for JPMorgan stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 11, 2023 02:28 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.