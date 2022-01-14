US bad data dump; but it’s inflation that matters!

The US released a host of December economic data this morning, and all missed BIGLY.

January 14, 2022 6:15 PM
Close-up of bank notes in different currencies

The US released a host of December economic data this morning, and all missed BIGLY. December Retail Sales was -1.9% MoM vs and expectation of 0% and a lower revised November print to 0.2% MoM.  This was apparently due to people moving forward their holiday shopping to make sure items arrived on time.  December’s Retail Sales ex-Autos print was -2.3% MoM vs +0.2% MoM expected and a lower revised November print to 0.1% MoM.  Also, this morning, the US released Industrial Production for December at -0.1% MoM vs +0.3% MoM expected.  The November print was revised slightly higher to 0.7% MoM for November; however, the revision wasn’t enough to make December’s print stronger.  Manufacturing Production for December was -0.3% MoM vs +0.5% MoM expected and a lower revised print for November of 0.6%.  Again, a miss.

What are economic indicators?

That brings us to January’s preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment data.  The headline print was 68.8 vs 70 expected and 70.6 in December.  The miss was primarily in the expectations component, which was 65.9 vs 66.5 expected.  The current conditions component was 73.2 vs 73.3 expected.

None of that matters!  The Fed is looking at inflation.  The 1-year inflation outlook from the consumer sentiment data was in-line at 4.9% vs 4.8% in November.  The 5-year inflation outlook was 3.1% vs 2.9% expected and 2.9% in November.  This means that in 5 years, consumers expect inflation to still be 3.1%.  Remember:  The Fed targets 2% inflation!

Forecasting 2022 inflation: Transitory no more?

It's not a surprise that Fed speakers this week were all hawkish.  Fed members Barkin, Messer, George, Daly, Harker, Waller and Williams all spoke this week, in addition to the nomination hearings for Powell and Brainard.  Most suggested a rate hike in March may be appropriate!  Even the biggest Fed dove, Neel Kashkari said that he is looking for 2 rate hikes this year! This is despite the weaker Non-Farm Payroll data over the last 2 months, which averaged only +224,000 jobs.

Central Banks: Liftoff in Focus?

As a result, markets are currently pricing in 4 rate hikes over the remainder of 2022 according to the CME FedWatch Tool:

20220114 cmefedwatchtool

Source: CME

Trade DXY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

This should be bullish news for the US Dollar Index.  The DYX has moved back above the bottom trendline of the long-term, upward sloping channel the pair has been in since May 2021.  Horizontal resistance above is at 95.52 ahead of the 50 Day Moving Average at 95.88.  Thus far, price has held the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the October 28th, 2021 lows to the November 24th highs near 94.66.  If the DXY breaks below there, it can fall to the horizontal support at 94.30 and 93.35.

20220114 dxy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Today’s US data releases were all worse than expected.  But the only ones the truly matter are the inflation components of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey.  With inflation expectations well above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed is signaling rate hikes are coming sooner than later!  Watch the DXY for clues on how to trade US Dollar pairs.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.



Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas DXY Retail Sales Inflation

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pandemonium on Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 07:52 PM
USD/CAD and USD/MXN Forecast: Trump Tariffs to Start this Weekend?
Yesterday 07:25 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below 50-Day SMA Ahead of BoE Rate Decision
Yesterday 04:40 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after in line inflation & Apple earnings
Yesterday 02:18 PM
GBPUSD Holds Rebound, Dow Eyes Record High
Yesterday 09:43 AM
USD/JPY: Strong Japanese Data Keeps Bears in Control
Yesterday 01:33 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

USA flag
USD/CAD and USD/MXN Forecast: Trump Tariffs to Start this Weekend?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 07:25 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY: Strong Japanese Data Keeps Bears in Control
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 01:33 AM
      Research
      USD/CAD spikes to 5-year high as Trump's tariffs come knocking
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 30, 2025 10:13 PM
        USD/JPY, USD/CAD, CAD/JPY: Key levels heading into US GDP
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 30, 2025 04:31 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.