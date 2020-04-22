Update after the close on Wall Street : Strong AUD

The Australian dollar was bullish against all of its major pairs.

Regarding currency pairs

• EUR/USD fell 39pips to 1.0819 the day's range was 1.0803 - 1.0885 compared to 1.0817 - 1.0880 the previous session.

• GBP/USD jumped 37pips to 1.2326 the day's range was 1.2275 - 1.2386 compared to 1.2248 - 1.2448 the previous session.

• USD/JPY slipped 6pips to 107.74 the day's range was 107.52 - 107.94 compared to 107.28 - 107.89 the previous session.

• USD/CHF gained 21pips to 0.9719 the day's range was 0.9669 - 0.9732 compared to 0.9670 - 0.9728 the previous session.

• AUD/USD rose 39pips to 0.6319 the day's range was 0.6277 - 0.6351 compared to 0.6254 - 0.6347 the previous session.

• USD/CAD dropped 40pips to 1.4171 the day's range was 1.4115 - 1.4238 compared to 1.4114 - 1.4265 the previous session.





Looking at U.S. indices

• The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 456.94pts (+1.99%) to 23475.82.

• The S&P 500 jumped 62.75pts (+2.29%) to 2799.31. Percentage of stocks trading above their 200d moving average: 17.4 | % of stocks trading above their 20d moving average: 66.5

• The Nasdaq 100 rose 261.63pts (+3.11%) to 8664.64. Percentage of stocks trading above their 200d moving average: 37.3 | % of stocks trading above their 20d moving average: 79.6





FX pair in focus

The AUD/USD pair gained ground on Wednesday as prices remain supported by a rising trend line inside a bullish channel. As long as the pair can remain above 0.6165 support look for a test of key overlap resistance at the 0.6685 level where X marks the spot. A break below 0.6165 may confirm declining trend line resistance in place since Dec 2019 and pressure the pair down towards 0.598.

