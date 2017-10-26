United Overseas Bank may play catch up in Q3 earnings session

Q3 2017 earnings session for the Singapore market is here and we are now roaring ahead with the impending earnings report cards of the three local banks; United Overseas Bank (UOB), Overseas-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) and DBS Group (DBS).

These banking stocks are the bellwether constituents of the benchmark FTSE Straits Times Index (STI) where they have a combined weightage of around 35%. Thus, the movement of these banking stocks can cause a major ripple effect on investors’ sentiment towards the Singapore stock market.

The current “Goldilocks” macro environment where we have witnessed moderate economic growth in the major developed economies coupled with muted inflationary expectations that have created a positive feedback loop into Singapore’s business sentiment. This positive uptick in sentiment has been mirrored into the share price movement of the three banks where all of them have continued to outperform the benchmark FTSE Straits Times Index (STI) since the start of 2017 (see chart 1).

The upcoming Q3 2017 earnings report dates and median consensuses of the three Singapore banks from Bloomberg are as follow:

Thurs, 26 Oct - OCBC expected Q3 EPS at 0.24 (10.8% y/y) versus Q2 EPS of 0.24

Fri, 03 Nov - UOB expected Q3 EPS at 0.50 (16.9% y/y) versus Q2 EPS of 0.46

Mon, 06 Nov - DBS expected Q3 EPS at 0.43 (5.1% y/y) versus Q2 EPS of 0.45

There are several positive catalysts that may allow the banks to surpass their respective earnings expectations are as follow;

Singapore manufacturing PMI had continued to show robust growth in the manufacturing sector since July 2017. The latest PMI data for September 2017 stood at 52.0 which pointed to the fastest pace of expansion since April 2011. Thus, better economic growth prospects will support loans growth and asset quality.

More than 60% of the three banks’ bad debts have come from firms that are exposed to the oil and gas sector. Given that we have continued to see a stabilisation in the benchmark WTI crude oil in place since Q1 2017 between U.S$ 57 and U.S$43 per barrel, the provision of non-performing loans is likely to stabilise in Q3 2017.

Chart 1 - Singapore banks share price performances since start of 2017





From a technical analysis perspective, we expect the laggard, UOB to play a catch-up with its peers.

Medium-term technical outlook on UOB (SGX: U11)





Key technical elements

From its 09 November 2016 low of 18.41, UOB has continued to evolve within a medium-term ascending channel. On 21 September 2017, it has managed to stage a rebound from the lower boundary (support) of the aforementioned ascending channel after a decline of 6.9% from its 27 July 2017 swing high of 24.60.

UOB has continued to march upwards since its test and rebound from the ascending channel support on 21 September 2017. In addition, the daily RSI oscillator remains positive above its correspond support at the 50% level and still has room for further potential upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level of 85% seen on December 2016. These observations suggest that medium-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.

Thus, we can conclude that the short-term corrective downleg from 27 July 2017 high is likely to have ended and the share price of UOB is now undergoing a potential bullish impulsive upleg within its on-going medium-term uptrend in place since 18 August 2016 low.

The key medium-term support rests at 23.42 which is defined by the lower boundary of the aforementioned ascending channel and the swing low area of 29 September 2017.

The next significant medium-term resistance stands at the 25.90/26.26 zone which is defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster and close to the boundary of the aforementioned ascending channel.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate support: 23.97

Pivot (key support): 23.42

Resistances: 25.05 & 25.90/26.26

Next support: 21.35/21.08

Conclusion

Therefore as long as 23.42 key medium-term pivotal support holds, UOB is likely to shape a potential bullish impulsive upleg to retest its current all-time high of 25.05 printed on 27 April 2015 before targeting the next resistance at the 25.90/26.26 zone.

However, a break below 23.42 shall invalidate the bullish scenario to trigger an extension of the corrective decline towards the next support at 21.35/21.08 (congestion area of 14 Dec 2016/19 Apr 2017 & the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the multi-month rally from 18 Aug 2016 low to 27 July 2017 high).

