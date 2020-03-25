Uneven Impact of Coronvirus Sectors To Watch

Whilst the FTSE is still managing to cling onto gains heading into the afternoon, it looks uncertain as to whether those gains will be maintained into the close. The rest of Europe has already slipped into negative territory and Wall Street is pointing to a lower start on the open.

The Fed’s bazooka efforts and record-breaking US fiscal stimulus package haven’t been able to turn the tide in the market; a few more ingredients in addition to monetary and fiscal stimulus are needed before a sustained recovery will be seen. These include:

1. Improving coronavirus numbers, both in Europe and US

2. Vaccine

3. Confirmation that China isn’t experiencing a second wave as comes out of isolation.



