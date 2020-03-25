Uneven Impact of Coronvirus Sectors To Watch

Different sectors will have different abilities to rebound when the mood does pick up.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 25, 2020 8:45 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Whilst the FTSE is still managing to cling onto gains heading into the afternoon, it looks uncertain as to whether those gains will be maintained into the close. The rest of Europe has already slipped into negative territory and Wall Street is pointing to a lower start on the open.

The Fed’s bazooka efforts and record-breaking US fiscal stimulus package haven’t been able to turn the tide in the market; a few more ingredients in addition to monetary and fiscal stimulus are needed before a sustained recovery will be seen. These include:

1. Improving coronavirus numbers, both in Europe and US
2. Vaccine 
3. Confirmation that China isn’t experiencing a second wave as comes out of isolation.

The impact from the coronavirus outbreak is being felt in all sectors.  Some sectors are faring worse than others. With the UK now on the second day of lock down some stocks will bounce back more easily than others.

Food retailers
Food Retailers are obvious winners in this situation. Consumption of essential goods will remain high and even increase, as we have seen people stock piling in panic. There are not enough online delivery slots to go around. Supermarkets are even taking on more staff to cope with the increased demand. The Chancellor’s business rates holiday is another bonus for the sector. Sainsbury, Morrisons and Ocado are still worth watching.

Business Services
Business services are able to continue operations, with more working from home. A more intensive use of web applications, data centre services, internet providers and video conferencing with see these providers share price remain resilient or bounce back quickly from a broader market downturn.  Share here include BT, Zoom.

Construction
This was initially one of the less affected sectors given that it is not a large exporting sector and imports little. Supply chain disruption on the whole hasn’t been an issue. However, the construction sector is now likely to see a hit to demand as business investment in new business will be postponed. Construction companies rarely have overcapacity, which limits the sectors ability to catch up when a recovery is underway. House builders will need to see a recovery in consumer confidence. 

Hospitality
The hospitality sector will be one of the hardest hit from the UK government’s lock down. As pub, clubs and restaurants shut their doors, it remains to be seen whether the Chancellor’s blowout rescue package will be enough to keep these businesses afloat. Many of these firms were struggling owing to linger Brexit uncertainty prior to the coronavirus hit. A hot summer after the UK is released from quarantine could help this sector bounce back quickly. Although lingering health concerns could see some consumer continue to give these venues a wide birth. Marstons, JD Wetherspoons could benefit.

Retailers
Retailers were also in a bad place even before coronavirus struck, let alone the British lock down. This sector was already struggling from changing consumer habits and a knock to consumer confidence owing to Brexit. The prolonged period inside could reinforce these changed habits, pushing consumers deeper into the online shopping abyss. Then there is Brexit, with the transition period still due end 31st December and a hard Brexit looking increasing likely in the absence of Brexit talks.  Superdry and Debenhams for example could struggle to rebound.

Travel and Tourism
These stocks are experiencing unprecedented troubles. Whilst the US is set to provide $50 billion to support the aviation industry in its rescue package the same has not happened in the UK so far. Travel restrictions are firmly in place. Whilst they are only temporary, the end is still several months off. Demand will rebound as soon as restrictions are lifted although. That said business travel could struggle to reach previous levels as businesses find alternative ways of doing things.  IAG, Ryanair and easyJet could rebound.

Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Repatriation Flows vs. Bullish Technicals
Today 02:26 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks extend losses ahead of FOMC minutes
Today 02:17 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Will the dollar resume lower with key data on tap?
Today 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 08:45 AM
Nasdaq tumbles as bonds sell off, Gold holds historic highs
Yesterday 08:00 PM
DAX, FTSE and China A50 technical analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 2, 2024
Yesterday 04:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.