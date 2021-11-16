UK jobs data lifts BoE rate hike bets, inflation data next

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 16, 2021 12:03 PM
1 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Pound rises after strong data

The UK jobs market has proved to be resilient as the government’s furlough scheme came to an end, easing some concerns at the BoE and boosting the pound.

The number of employees on staff payroll rose by 160,000 in October, taking the total number of staff on payrolls to 29.3 million, above pre-pandemic levels. Furthermore, the number of people claiming unemployment benefit also fell by 14.9k.

The UK unemployment rate also ticked lower to 4.3% in the three months to September its lowest level since July 2020. Meanwhile UK average weekly earnings were 5.8% higher compared to the three months to September a year earlier.

The data suggests that the jobs market has so far comfortably absorbed those released from the furlough scheme as it expired on September 20th.

BoE governor Andrew Bailey had highlighted uncertainties over the labour market and how it will perform as the furlough scheme came to an end as a motive to not hike interest rates last month.

The question is now whether one months’ worth of data is sufficient to calm nerves at the BoE for a rate hike at the December meeting. The fact that GBP has strengthened reflects the greater probability of a rate increase.

Whilst the BoE emphasized jobs as a key and a healthy labor market as a condition for hiking interest rates, that is only part of the story.

Inflation set to rise higher

UK inflation data is due tomorrow. Expectations are for CPI to rise to 3.9% YoY in October, a big jump up from 3.1% in September. Meanwhile core inflation is expected to rise to 3.1% in October, up from 2.9%.

The BoE expect inflation to continue rising to wards 5% by the end of the year. Andrew Bailey also commented that he is uncomfortable with the inflation at current levels.

So, with the labour market showing resilience and inflation expected to surge higher could the BoE be gearing up for a December rate hike.

This is in sharp contrast to the ECB. Only yesterday ECB President Christine Lagarde pushed back on the chances of a rate hike next year. The central bank divergence could keep EUR/GBP heading lower.

Learn more about the pound

Where next for GBP/EUR?

EURGBP faced rejection at the 200 sma at 0.8590 and is extending its move lower taking testing support at 0.8450. A breakthrough here brings 0.8400 round number and October low. A breach of this level could be key, opening the door towards 0.8280 the February 2020 low.

Onn the flip side, 0.8515 the 50 sma could offer some resistance. Any meaningful recovery would need to retake the 200 sma and falling trendline at 0.8575.

EURGBP Chart EURGBP Chart  

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

Related tags: Forex EUR GBP BOE jobs report

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
Yesterday 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
Yesterday 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
Yesterday 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
Yesterday 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Yesterday 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Bank notes of different currencies
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 11:30 AM
    Research
    USD/JPY nears 145 – is risk building for a reversal around these highs?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 05:13 AM
      Market chart
      AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 10, 2023 11:28 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY analysis: Slightly softer US CPI increases chance of Fed policy hold
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 10, 2023 04:41 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.