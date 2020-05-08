UK GDP may slump 25percent in Q2

The Bank of England illustrative scenario suggested that U.K. GDP may slump 25% in the second quarter.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 8, 2020 5:51 AM
The Bank of England illustrative scenario suggested that U.K. GDP may slump 25% in the second quarter. See the key GBP/USD levels in this video !


