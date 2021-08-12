UK GDP inline GBPUSD bulls watching for a break above 13900

The GDP report highlights the stop-and-start nature of the economic recovery in the UK, where the start of Q2 saw strong growth before slowing in June...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 12, 2021 10:30 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

UK GDP in-line, GBP/USD bulls watching for a break above 1.3900

After yesterday’s highly-anticipated US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, traders refocused their attention across the Atlantic to the Q2 UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report.

While GDP data is by definition backward-looking and stale by the time it gets released, it can still provide valuable insight on the trends in the underlying economy. As it turns out with this morning’s report, the market got almost exactly what it was expecting: The UK economy expanded by 4.8% in Q2 following a 1.6% contraction in Q1. Digging into the details, both consumption (7.3% growth vs. -4.6% in Q1) and government spending 6.1% growth vs. 1.5% in Q1) were areas of strength, while business investment came in soft (up 2.4%, well below the 6% economists were expecting).

On balance, the GDP report highlights the stop-and-start nature of the economic recovery in the UK, where the start of Q2 saw strong growth before slowing in June. With the July PMI report coming in above expectations and UK COVID cases (hopefully) past their peak, there are reasons for optimism around the UK economy heading into Q3.

Looking at the chart of GBP/USD, rates are pulling back slightly today, keeping the pair within its tight two-week bearish channel. Taking a step back, cable is in the middle of its 6-month range after a false breakdown below 1.3700 midway through last month; from a bigger picture perspective, the false breakdown is a potentially strong bullish signal and raises the odds of GBP/USD eventually retesting the top of its range near 1.4200:

Source: StoneX, TradingView

Viewing the price action since the breakdown as a small “bullish flag” pattern, readers may want to consider buy opportunities if the unit can break above this week’s high in the 1.3900 area (ideally accompanied by an equivalent breakout in the RSI indicator), with room to rally toward 1.4100 or 1.4200 and a stop in the 1.3800 area. A break to new weekly lows would call the bullish bias into question and portend a potential retest of the 200-day EMA near 1.3700.

Looking ahead, the economic calendar is devoid of market-moving data until the UK employment report on Tuesday, a day that also features US retail sales figures, industrial production data, and an update from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: GBP Forex USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.