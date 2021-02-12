UK banks earnings Q4 2021 preview BOE befuddles

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 12, 2021 2:33 PM
4 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

UK banks earnings Q4 2021 preview: BOE befuddles

UK banks earnings Q4 2021 preview: BOE befuddles

Background

As we noted in our US bank earnings preview report, banks are the primary repository for excess cash and the go-to place for new loans, making them a bellwether for the health of the broad economy. Following a generally upbeat earnings season from US banks, traders will cast their eyes across the Atlantic to see if UK banks can keep the momentum going over the next two weeks.

In terms of the key sector-wide theme to watch, UK banks have been tugged to and fro by the latest comments from the Bank of England. Alarmingly, the central bank warned commercial banks to prepare for negative interest rates in the coming months, though it emphasized that policymakers hope not to resort to such dramatic measures. Further cuts to interest rates would directly reduce banks’ lending revenue.

In a seeming contradiction, the BOE also issued an optimistic 5% GDP growth forecast for the year, which implies that there may be no need for negative interest rates after all. From our perspective, the strong growth scenario may be more likely, with the UK among the world leaders in vaccine distribution and the uncertainty (though not necessarily all the disruption) of Brexit behind it.

Four UK banks in focus

Barclays PLC (BARC) – Reports 18 Feb

EPS Expectation: -$0.01

Looking at the chart, BARC has been consolidating in the middle of a sideways range since mid-November (note this will be a common trend for all the UK banks). With no clear momentum (RSI near 50) and prices near the middle of their established range, readers may prefer to wait for a post-earnings breakout below 130 or above 160 to signal the more likely next move in the stock:

 

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

NatWest Group (NWG) – Reports 19 Feb

EPS Expectation: -$0.03

From a technical perspective, the rebranded RBS saw the biggest decline of the four major UK banks on the back of the COVID pandemic, though its also seen the most impressive, rallying roughly 90% off its September lows. Looking ahead, the stock is testing the top of its consolidation range, presenting a clear risk management level for bulls to consider buying breakouts above or bears to “hide” stops above if earnings come out softer than expected:

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) – Reports 23 Feb

Expectation: $0.07

In direct contrast to NatWest, HSBC saw its stock hold up better than each of its major rivals in 2020, losing “just” roughly 50% off its highs to the September trough, though its recovery has also been the most tepid at just over 40%. In other words, HSBC has generally been less volatile and more steady over the last year+. Now, prices are consolidating in a symmetrical triangle pattern, signaling the potential for a bigger move if earnings lead to a breakout in either direction:

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) – Reports 24 Feb

Expectation: $0.02

Last but not least, Lloyds has been hit hard by Brexit, the pandemic, and the so-far tepid recovery. The stock is currently trading at about half of its 2019 high, meaning that it may be the UK bank with the most potential to rally if the UK economy is able to get into gear later this year. The chart itself isn’t too compelling at the moment, with prices consolidating in the middle of the well-established 32-40 range. Bulls will be watching closely to see if this laggard can break above 40 as an early sign that it may play “catch up” in the coming weeks:

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Learn more about equity trading opportunities.

 
Related tags: Bank Stocks Stocks Earnings season earnings

Latest market news

View more
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Today 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Today 07:04 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Today 01:06 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
Today 12:37 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
Today 12:02 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
Today 09:50 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Bank Stocks articles

Research
Dow Jones analysis: Where next for Goldman Sachs stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
By:
Joshua Warner
July 17, 2023 04:03 PM
    Research
    Dow Jones outlook: Where next for JPMorgan stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 11, 2023 02:28 PM
      Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
      S&P 500 outlook: US banks Q2 earnings preview
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 5, 2023 03:02 PM
        Canary Wharf London cityscape at night with HSBC building
        S&P 500 analysis: Bank stocks face tough test this earnings season
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        April 5, 2023 05:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.