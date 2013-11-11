u s stocks highlights yhoo lnkd axp 31592013

Yahoo (YHOO) Recent price action of Yahoo has traced out a bullish continuation chart called “Pennant” which suggests a potential bullish breakout is imminent. In […]


November 11, 2013 5:21 PM
Yahoo (YHOO)

Recent price action of Yahoo has traced out a bullish continuation chart called “Pennant” which suggests a potential bullish breakout is imminent. In addition, it  has also managed to hold above its 50-day Moving Average support.

As long as Yahoo remains supported at the 31.70 level, a break above 33.66 (upper boundary of the “Pennant”) may fuel a rally towards 38.70 (0.618 Fibonacci projection from 24 June 2013 low).

However, a break below 31.70 may see a further drop towards the next support at 29.66 (also the 100-day Moving Average).

 

Linkedin (LNKD)

The recent decline seen in Linkedin from its Sep high has stalled at its long-term ascending trendline support. Interestingly, several positive elements can be seen at the current juncture. Firstly, its price action has flashed out a bullish candlestick pattern called “Hammer”. Secondly, a bullish divergence can be seen in the MACD Histogram coupled with a bullish crossover signal in the oversold region of the Stochastic oscillator.

As long as the 207.20 support holds, Linkedin may see a push up to its resistance at 253.65. On the other hand, a break below 207.20 may damage the uptrend to see a correction towards 155.

 

American Express (AXP)

American Express has managed to stage a bounce from its 20-day Moving Average coupled with a bullish crossover seen in the Stochastic oscillator. These observations suggest a revival of upside momentum.

The intermediate support to watch will be at 80.80 for a potential rally towards 87.45 (a confluence of Fibonacci projection levels that consist of 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 15 Nov 2012 low & 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 07 Nov 2013 low).  However, a violation below 80.80 may see a further drop towards 77.90 (pull-back support & 50-day Moving Average).

Source:  Charts are from ChartNexus

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

