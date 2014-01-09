Tripadvisor (TRIP)

Pivot (key support): 79.90

Resistance: 90.43 & 99.07

Next support: 68.84

The recent decline from 15 Nov 2013 high has managed to find support at the 79.90 level which is the lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 09 Oct 2013 and 100-day Moving Average.

In addition, the MACD trend indicator has flashed a bullish crossover signal which suggests a return of a bullish trend for Tripadvisor. As long as the pivot (key support) at 79.90 holds, Tripadvisor may see a rally to test its last swing high at 90.43 follow by 99.07 next (upper boundary of the ascending channel & 3.618 Fibonacci projection from 18 Dec 2013 low).

However, a break below 79.90 is likely to damage the bullish trend to see a correction towards the next support at 68.84

Bemis (BMS)

Pivot (key support): 40.10

Resistance: 41.80 & 42.34

Next support: 37.88

Bemis has pull-backed towards its key support at 40.10 which is the lower boundary of its ascending channel and 20-day Moving Average. In addition, the Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish crossover signal which suggests a revival of upside momentum.

Based on such confluence of positive elements, Bemis may see an upswing move to test 41.80 (upper boundary of the ascending channel). A break above 41.80 is likely to see a further rally towards the next resistance at 42.34.

On the other hand, a break below 40.10 may see a correction towards the next support at 37.88

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.