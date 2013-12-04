u s stocks highlights core laboratories eli lilly grainger 34702013

Core Laboratories (CLB) The multi-month uptrend for Core Laboratories remains intact as it continues to trade above its 50 and 100-day Moving Averages. The intermediate […]


December 4, 2013
Core Laboratories (CLB)

The multi-month uptrend for Core Laboratories remains intact as it continues to trade above its 50 and 100-day Moving Averages. The intermediate pull-back in place since 21 Oct 2013 appears to have ended as price action has broken above its descending resistance. In addition, the Stochastic oscillator has a bullish crossover and continues to inch upwards above its oversold region which suggests an increase in upside momentum.

These positive elements suggest a further potential rally to target the 205.60 level (1.00 Fibonacci projection from 5 June 2013 low) as long as the support at 180.30 holds. However, a break below 180.30 may see a further retracement towards the 100-day Moving Average support at 166.70.

 

Eli Lilly (LLY)

In the past two months, Eli Lilly has failed to surpass its key pull-back resistance on two occasions (as per highlighted in blue ovals). In addition, recent price action has broken below a short-term ascending support with the RSI (21) oscillator capped below its descending resistance.

All these negative elements suggest further potential weakness ahead for Eli Lilly to move towards the 46.75 level (1.00 Fibonacci projection from 23 Apr 2013 high). On the other hand, a break above the 51.60 resistance may negate the bears to see a push up towards the next resistance at 54.25.

Grainger (GWW)

Grainger has broken out of a bearish reversal pattern called “Double Top” with recent price action kept below the key pull-back resistance at 260.00 coupled with a downtrending MACD trend indicator below its centreline.

All these observations suggest further weakness ahead for Grainger as long as 260.00 remains resistance. Grainger may see a decline to test the 245.00 support and a break below 245.00 may usher in further downside towards the next support at 233.95.

However, a break above 260.00 may see a rally to re-test its last swing high at 274.40.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

