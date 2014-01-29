Bank of America (BAC)

Pivot (key support): 15.97

Resistance: 17.80

Next support: 15.06

BAC has staged a rebound from the lower boundary of its ascending channel & 34-day Moving Average. Interestingly, two positive elements have surfaced at this juncture. Firstly, a bullish Japanese candlestick pattern called “Morning Star” and secondly, a bullish crossover signal detected on the Stochastic oscillator at its oversold region.

As long as the pivot (key support) at 15.97 holds, BAC may see rally to test the upper boundary of the ascending channel at 17.80. However, a break below 15.97 is likely to damage the bullish tone to see a correction towards the next support at 15.06

Salesforce.com (CRM)

Pivot (key support): 56.95

Resistance: 63.90

Next support: 54.00

Salesforce.com has drifted towards the median line of its ascending channel and 20-day Moving Average. In addition, it has formed a bullish candlestick pattern called “One White Soldier” which suggests a potential bullish reversal is round the corner.

As long as the pivot (key support) at 56.95 holds, Salesforce.com is likely to see an upside movement towards 63.90 (upper boundary of the ascending channel & 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 21 Jun 2013 low).

On the other hand, a break below 56.95 may see a decline to test the lower boundary of the ascending channel at 54.00

Source: Charts are from eSignal

