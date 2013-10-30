Tesla Motors (TSLA)

The price of TSLA has declined and met its downside target (support) at 155 as expected based on last week’s analysis. Interestingly, its latest price action has started to show some positive elements. Firstly, it has formed a bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern right above the 100-day Moving Average. Secondly, the Stochastic oscillator continues to inch upwards from its oversold region which suggests a revival of upside momentum.

As long as the 153 support holds, TSLA may see a push up towards its intermediate resistance at 180 and a break above 180 may see an impetus for a further recovery towards its last swing high at 194.20. However a break below 153 may see a further correction towards the next support at 133.

Ebay (EBAY)

EBAY has been consolidating in a multi-month “flat-range” pattern since Mar 2013. Latest price action has managed to break above its former descending resistance in place since 26 Sep 2013 with high volume. In addition, the Stochastic oscillator has continued to inch upwards which suggests that upside momentum remains intact.

The immediate support to watch will be at 51.60 for a potential push up towards the resistance at 56.60 (upper boundary of the flat-range pattern). However, a break below 51.60 may see a decline to retest the key support at 50.20 (lower boundary of the flat-range pattern).

Source: Charts are from ChartNexus

