u s stock highlights tlsa ebay 29612013

Tesla Motors (TSLA) The price of TSLA has declined and met its downside target (support) at 155 as expected based on last week’s analysis. Interestingly, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 30, 2013 4:23 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Tesla Motors (TSLA)

The price of TSLA has declined and met its downside target (support) at 155 as expected based on last week’s analysis. Interestingly, its latest price action has started to show some positive elements. Firstly, it has formed a bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern right above the 100-day Moving Average. Secondly, the Stochastic oscillator continues to inch upwards from its oversold region which suggests a revival of upside momentum.

As long as the 153 support holds, TSLA may see a push up towards its intermediate resistance at 180 and a break above 180 may see an impetus for a further recovery towards its last swing high at 194.20. However a break below 153 may see a further correction towards the next support at 133.

 

Ebay (EBAY)

EBAY has been consolidating in a multi-month “flat-range” pattern since Mar 2013. Latest price action has managed to break above its former descending resistance in place since 26 Sep 2013 with high volume. In addition, the Stochastic oscillator has continued to inch upwards which suggests that upside momentum remains intact.

The immediate support to watch will be at 51.60 for a potential push up towards the resistance at 56.60 (upper boundary of the flat-range pattern). However, a break below 51.60 may see a decline to retest the key support at 50.20 (lower boundary of the flat-range pattern).

Source:  Charts are from ChartNexus

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.