Tiffany & Co (TIF)

TIF’s downward movement from 27 Aug 2013 high seems to have bottomed at the 73.63 level supported by positive configurations. Firstly, the MACD Histogram has traced out a bullish divergence (higher lows seen in the Histogram vs lower lows seen in price action) coupled with the MACD line crossing above its signal line. Secondly, price action has surpassed its former descending resistance and the 100-day Moving Average. As long as the 76.75 support holds, TIF may see a push up to retest its resistance at 83.30. On the other hand, a break below 76.75 may see a drop towards the key support at 73.63 (also the 200-day Moving Average).

Baidu (BIDU)

BIDU’s on-going uptrend since Apr 2013 appears to have “overstretched” as exhaustion signals have emerged. Firstly, it has formed a bearish candlestick pattern called “Dark Cloud Cover” just below a key Fibonacci projection level at 169.70. Secondly, the RSI (21) oscillator has posted a bearish divergence (lower highs seen in the RSI vs higher highs seen in price action). All these elements suggest a potential correction to test its intermediate support at 142.35 (also the 50-day Moving Average) as long the 169.70 resistance holds. A break below 142.35 may see a further decline towards the next support at 132.30 (close to the 100-day Moving Average). However, a break above 169.70 may see the continuation of the uptrend towards the next Fibonacci projection level at 192.70.

Tesla Motors (TSLA)

TSLA’s on-going uptrend appears to be getting exhausted as the RSI (21) oscillator has pierced below the 50% level. A break below the lower boundary of its ascending channel and 50-day Moving Average support at 171 may trigger a correction towards the next support at 155 (also close to the 100-day Moving Average). However a break above the 188.78 resistance may resume the uptrend towards the upper boundary of the ascending channel at 213/216.

