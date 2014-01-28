Sandisk (SNDK)

Pivot (key support): 68.00

Resistance: 73.92 & 78.70

Next support: 63.70

The recent decline seen in Sandisk has reached the lower boundary of its ascending channel and close to its 89-day Moving Average. In addition, a bullish candlestick pattern called ‘Hammer” has been formed coupled with the RSI oscillator right on its ascending support.

As long as the pivot (key support) at 68.00 holds, Sandisk is likely to see an upswing move to retest its recent high at 73.92 and only a break above 73.92 may fuel a further rally towards the next resistance at 78.70 (upper boundary of the ascending channel).

On the other hand, a break below 68.00 is likely to see a correction towards the next support at 63.70 (also the 200-day Moving Average).

EOG Resources (EOG)

Pivot (key resistance): 168.89

Support: 151.39

Next resistance: 186.85

EOG has broken below its former short-term ascending channel and 20-day Moving average. In addition, the RSI oscillator is still showing further downside potential.

All these elements suggest a further decline for EOG towards 151.39 as long as the pivot (key resistance) at 168.89 (upper boundary of the descending channel) is not surpassed. However, a break above 168.89 may damage the bearish tone to see a rally towards 186.85.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Pivot (key resistance): 79.05

Support: 69.90

Next resistance: 83.80

ADP has triggered bearish chart reversal pattern called “Double Top” and prior to the breakdown of the “Double Top” neckline (in dotted pink line), the MACD histogram has traced out a bearish divergence signal (higher highs seen in price action versus lower high seen in Histogram).

As long as the pivot (key resistance) at 79.05 (also the 50-day Moving Average) is not surpassed, ADP is likely to see a further decline towards the next support at 69.90 (also the “Double Top” exit target potential). However, a break above 79.05 is likely to see an upside movement to retest the 83.80 level.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

