Bank of America (BAC)

BAC has been trading within an ascending channel in place since Jan 2013. The recent decline from 23 July 2013 high has rebounded from the lower boundary of the ascending channel on 9 Oct 2013 with positive configuration seen in the MACD indicator. The MACD Histogram has posted a bullish divergence (higher lows seen in the Histogram vs lower lows seen in price action) with the MACD line piercing above its centreline. All these elements suggest the start of a potential bullish move to test the resistance at 16.25 as long as the support at 14.00 holds. On the other hand, a break below 14.00 may damage the on-going uptrend to see a correction towards the 12.90 support.

Priceline.com (PCLN)

PCLN has been trading within a bullish dynamic since the start of 2013 supported by its ascending channel and 50-day Moving Average. Recent price action has managed to bounce off from the lower boundary of the ascending channel on 9 Oct 2013 with the RSI (21) oscillator holding above its ascending support as well. As long as the 990 support holds, PCLN may see an upmove to test the resistance at 1100 (also the upper boundary of the ascending channel). However, a break below the 990 support may see a correction towards the 920 support (100-day Moving Average).

Source: Charts are from ChartNexus

