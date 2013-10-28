Apple (AAPL)

AAPL has been evolving in a bullish trend since bottoming out at the 28 June 2013 low. The Stochastic oscillator continues to hover above its overbought region which suggests that upside momentum remains intact. The immediate support to watch will be at 508 (also close to the 20-day Moving Average) for a further potential rally towards 570 (1.00 Fibonacci projection level from 28 June 2013 low). However a break below 508 may see a correction towards the 474.40 support.

Herbalife (HLF)

HLF has rebounded off its ascending channel support at 63.00. Recent prices have also moved above its 50-day Moving Average and the MACD indicator has flashed a bullish crossover signal above its signal line. All these positive elements suggest the continuation of the bullish trend towards the 74.90 resistance as long as the 63.00 support holds. A break above 74.90 may see a further rally towards 84.00 (upper boundary of the ascending channel). However a break below 63.00 may damage the bullish trend to see a correction towards the next support at 56.80.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup has been trading sideways within a “triangle range” pattern since 30 May 2013. Recent price action has found support above 49.50 (also the 20-day Moving Average). In addition, it has formed two bullish Japanese candlestick patterns called “Hammer and Inverted Hammer” above the 49.50 support. The RSI (21) oscillator has also pierced above its former descending resistance which suggests a revival of upside momentum.

As long as the 49.50 support holds, Citigroup may see an upmove to test the upper boundary of the “triangle range” pattern at 52.60 (also the 0.618 Fibonacci projection level from 24 June 2013 low). On the other hand, a break below 49.50 may see a drop towards the triangle range support at 47.80.

Source: Charts are from ChartNexus

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.