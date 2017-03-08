u s stock focus no signs of bottoming for gilead sciences 1845962017

Technical Outlook on Gilead Sciences (GILD) (Click to enlarge charts) Key technical elements From its high of 123.37 printed on 24 June 2015, GILD has […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 8, 2017 6:07 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Technical Outlook on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead_weekly_08 Mar 2017

Gilead_daily_08 Mar 2017

IBB versus S&P 500 _daily_08 Mar 2017

Gilead versus IBB_daily_08 Mar 2017

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

  • From its high of 123.37 printed on 24 June 2015, GILD has tumbled by 47 % to a recent low of 65.38 on 09 Feb 2017.  However, its long-term primary uptrend in place since June 1994 remains intact as it continues to hold above its key long-term support at 56.96 which also confluences with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from July 2010 low to its current all-time high level of 123.37 (see weekly chart).
  • However, the multi-month downtrend in place since 24 June 2015 high remains intact and GILD is showing no signs of any bullish reversal. It continues to evolve within a descending channel.
  • Medium-term downside momentum of price action remains intact as the daily RSI oscillator remains bearish below its resistances and still has room to manoeuvre to the downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level.
  • The key medium-term resistance stands at 71.68 which is defined by the recent 08 March 2017 gapped down and the former range support from 02 November to 30 December 2016.
  • Relative strength analysis is advocating for further potential underperformance of GILD against its peers in the same industry (Biotechnology). In turn, the Biotechnology sector continues to underperform the benchmark S&P 500.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key resistance): 71.68

Supports: 64.74 & 61.70

Next resistance: 81.90

Conclusion

As long as the 71.68 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, GILD is likely to see a further potential down move to target its next supports at 64.74 and 61.70.

However, a clearance above 71.68 may put the bears on hold to trigger a corrective rally to test the next resistance at 81.90 (lower boundary of the descending channel in place since 24 June 2015 high).

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.