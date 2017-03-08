u s stock focus no signs of bottoming for gilead sciences 1845962017
(Click to enlarge charts)
Pivot (key resistance): 71.68
Supports: 64.74 & 61.70
Next resistance: 81.90
As long as the 71.68 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, GILD is likely to see a further potential down move to target its next supports at 64.74 and 61.70.
However, a clearance above 71.68 may put the bears on hold to trigger a corrective rally to test the next resistance at 81.90 (lower boundary of the descending channel in place since 24 June 2015 high).
