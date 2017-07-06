u s stock focus further potential upside for boeing 1855662017

Medium-term technical outlook on Boeing (BA) (Click to enlarge charts) Key technical elements In the long-term, the primary uptrend of Boeing remains intact as it […]


Financial Analyst
July 6, 2017 7:41 PM
Financial Analyst

Medium-term technical outlook on Boeing (BA)

Boeing_weekly_06 Jul 2017

Boeing_daily_06 Jul 2017(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

  • In the long-term, the primary uptrend of Boeing remains intact as it continues to evolve within a primary degree bullish ascending channel with its upper and lower boundaries at 262.35 and 149.60 respectively. In addition, the weekly RSI (momentum) indicator remains positive and it still has room to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought of 82% level since early November 2013 (see weekly chart).
  • Since 16 September 2016 low of 126.34, Boeing has continued to evolve within a major degree ascending channel with its upper boundary/resistance now at 213.10/214.60 which coincides with a Fibonacci projection cluster.
  • In addition, recent price action of Boeing has just staged a rebound from its medium-term ascending channel support at 195.45 with an increase in trading volume seen yesterday, 05 July 2017 over its average volume of the preceding past 3 days. The upper boundary of the aforementioned medium-term ascending channel also coincides with the longer-term major degree ascending channel’s resistance zone of 213.10/214.60 (see daily chart).
  • The daily RSI oscillator has also managed to stage a rebound from its corresponding support at the 57% level which suggests that medium-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate support: 200.70

Pivot (key support): 195.45

Resistance: 213.10/214.60

Next support: 185.70

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 195.45 pivotal support holds, Boeing is likely to resume its potential bullish impulsive upleg within its on-going medium-term uptrend to target the next resistance at the 213.10/214.60 zone.

However, a break below 195.45 should invalidate the medium-term uptrend to open up scope for a deeper corrective decline to test the next support at 185.70 (the lower boundary of the major degree ascending channel from 16 September 2016 low & the former swing high areas of 02 Mar/09 May 2017).

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

