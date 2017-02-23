u s stock focus electronic arts uptrend remains intact 1844412017
Electronic Arts (EA) had managed to beat expectations on its latest fiscal Q3 financial results released on 31 January 2017. Consensus was pegged at negative 0.16% y/y earnings per share (EPS) growth where actual EPS came in at 0%.
The main driver was an improvement in revenue as it increased by 7% y/y to U.S$1.15 billion assisted by strong sales in EA’s major game titles such as FIFA, Battlefield and Star Wars franchises.
From its closing price of 83.43 on 31 January 2017, EA had rallied by 5.8% to print an all-time of 88.28 on 16 February 2017. Let’s us now examine EA from a technical analysis perspective.
Intermediate support: 83.84 (gap)
Pivot (key support): 81.28
Resistances: 90.20, 94.00 & 98.90
Next support: 73.74
As long as the 81.28 pivotal support holds, EA is likely to see a potential further upside movement to target the next resistances at 90.20 follow by 94.00
However, failure to hold above 81.28 may invalidate the bearish tone to see a further decline to test its key long-term support at 73.74 (the long-term ascending trendline from 13 January 2014 low).
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.