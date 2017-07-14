u s stock focus citigroup medium term uptrend remains intact 1856212017
In our last medium-term technical outlook report on Citigroup (C) dated on 09 Jun 2017, it had rose as expected and met the first medium-term resistance/upside target at 66.60 (please click here for a recap).
Later today (14 July), Citigroup will announcement its Q2 earnings numbers before the open of the U.S. cash market and consensus is pegged at 1.21 EPS. Thus, it will be worthwhile to examine its current technical elements before its earnings announcement. Before we take a deep dive into the technical analysis of Citigroup, let’s us discuss several key fundamental factors as follow;
Intermediate support: 66.26/65.40
Pivot (key support): 62.50
Resistances: 72.00 & 75.85/77.10
Next support: 55.40/54.30
Therefore, we maintain the bullish bias on Citigroup as long as the 62.50 tightened key medium-term support holds for a further potential up move to target the next resistance at 72.00. A break above 72.00 (daily close) should open up scope for a further potential rally towards the75.85/77.10 zone.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 62.50 is likely to damage the on-going medium-term bullish upleg in place since 27 June 2016 low to trigger a corrective decline towards the next support at 55.40/54.30.
