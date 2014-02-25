Yahoo (YHOO)-Potential bullish reversal above critical support zone

Pivot (key support): 36.25

Resistance: 41.72

Next support: 31.80

The recent slide seen in Yahoo from 08 Jan 2014 high has drifted close to its critical support zones (100-day Moving Average & ascending trendline in place since 24 June 2013).

Interestingly, a couple of positive elements have surfaced for Yahoo at this juncture. Firstly, current price action has formed a “Doji” candlestick pattern which indicates a slow-down in downside momentum. Secondly, a bullish crossover signal has been detected on the Stochastic oscillator in its oversold region coupled with an increase in volume. These observations suggest a bullish reversal is round the corner for Yahoo.

As long as the pivot (key support) at 36.25 holds, Yahoo is likely to see an upside movement to retest its last swing high at 41.72. However, a break below 36.25 may damage the bullish tone to see a correction towards the next support at 31.80.

Celgene (CELG)-elements indicate a continuation of its multi-month uptrend

Pivot (key support): 157.80

Resistance: 143.80 & 186.87

Next support: 143.10

Price action has retraced towards the 34-day Moving Average and close to its former descending resistance now turns pull-back support. In addition, the RSI oscillator has turned up from its horizontal support at around 45% which indicates that upside momentum remains intact.

Celgene is likely to see a continuation of its multi-month uptrend to retest its recent swing high at 143.80 and a break above 143.80 may propel it higher towards the next target at 186.87 (upper boundary of the ascending channel & 06.18 Fibonacci projection from 24 June 2013 low).

On the other hand, a break below the pivot (key support) at 157.80 may see a correction towards the next support at 143.10.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

