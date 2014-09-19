u s shares highlights yahoo alibaba play 74162014

September 19, 2014 7:25 PM
Yahoo Inc. (YHOO) – Due for a potential short-term decline

Yahoo-daily Bearish Counterattack

 

It will be a historical day for the U.S. stock market as we will be witnessing in a couple of hours from now one of the world’s largest and record breaking IPO listing on the New York Stock Exchange based on its IPO (initial public offering) pricing set at US$68 per share. This offer will raise US$ 21.8bn which has surpassed Visa Inc.’s US$19.65bn in 2008 as the largest in U.S. history from a U.S firm.

In past month, the proxy play for the upcoming Alibaba’s IPO is through its two major shareholders, Yahoo Inc. (22%) and Softbank Corp (37%). Both companies have seen a substantial run-up in their respective stock price.

Let’s us take a look at the current key technical factors of Yahoo to have a gauge how will it perform in the coming weeks after Alibaba’s IPO.

Key elements

  • The current rally has stalled at the significant January 2006 swing high region of 43.66/44.00 (see weekly chart).
  • Recent price action has formed a bearish candlestick pattern called “Bearish Counterattack” just below the 43.66/44.00 resistance region (see daily chart).
  • Yesterday’s bearish price action is accompanied by a high volume reading which is the highest since July 2013 (see daily chart).
  • The 43.66/44.00 resistance zone also corresponds closely with the 2.00 Fibonacci projection from 11 April 2014 low to 18 July 2014 low (see daily chart).
  • The Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal and still has downside potential towards its oversold region (see daily chart).
  • The 20 and 50-day Moving Averages is coming to support Yahoo at 39.80 and 37.20 respectively (see daily chart).

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 44.00

Support: 39.80 & 38.50/37.20

Next resistance: 55.60

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned elements, it appears that the current upside movement for Yahoo has been “overstretched”. As long as the 44.00 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, Yahoo may see a short-term decline towards the 39.80 level with a maximum set at 38.50/37.20 region before resuming its intermediate term bullish trend.

However, a clear break above 44.00 is likely to see a further push up to target 55.60 next.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Economic Calendar

