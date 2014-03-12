u s shares highlights workday tesla motors 47822014

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 12, 2014 6:01 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Workday (WDAY) – At gap support with bullish “Inverted Hammer”

Graph-Workday at gap support with bullish Inverted Hammer candlestick

Pivot (key support): 96.34

Resistance: 116.40

Next support: 86.10

The recent decline from its 27 Feb 2014 swing high has stalled at is gap support and interestingly two positive elements have surfaced. Firstly, a bullish candlestick pattern called “Inverted Hammer” has been detected. Secondly, the Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish crossover signal at its oversold region.

These elements suggest that the broad based uptrend remains intact for Workday. As long as the pivot (key support) at 96.34 (also the 34-day Moving Average) holds, it is likely to see an upside swing move to retest the recent swing high at 116.40.

On the other hand, a break below the 96.34 support is likely to damage the uptrend to see a correction towards the next support at 86.10.

 

Tesla Motors (TSLA) – Holding above trendline & Moving Average support 

Graph-Tesla Motors at trendline support with bullish Inverted Hammer candlestick

Pivot (key support): 228.45

Resistance: 265.00 & 288.20

Next support: 193.40

The recent decline of Tesla Motors is now resting close to its trendline support at 228.45 and 20-day Moving Average. In addition, its price action has formed a bullish candlestick pattern called “Inverted Hammer” coupled with the Stochastic oscillator dipping into its oversold region.

These observations suggest that a potential bullish reversal is round the corner for Tesla Motors to retest its current all-time high at 265.00  and a break above 265.00 is likely to trigger a further rally towards the next target at 288.20 (3.618 Fibonacci projection from 26 Nov 2013 low).

However, a break below the pivot (key support) at 228.45 is likely to invalidate the on-going uptrend to see a decline towards the next support at 193.40.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.  

