Twitter (TWTR) – Showing signs of potential recovery

Pivot (key support): 35.95

Resistance: 42.95/44.28

Next support: 30.30

After its post-IPO crash of 60% seen from the 26 Dec 2013 high of 74.73, Twitter has broken out of its multi-month descending channel and evolved into a series of “higher lows and higher highs”.

Recent price action has retraced towards the lower boundary of an ascending channel in place since 27 May 2014, 50-day Moving Average and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level from 27 May 2014 low. Interestingly, a bullish candlestick pattern called “Hammer” has been detected at this confluence zone coupled with a bullish crossover seen in the Stochastic oscillator.

All these elements suggest further upside potential for Twitter to target the 42.95/44.28 resistance zone (upper boundary of the ascending channel + 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 07 May 2014 low) as long as the pivot (key support) at 35.95 holds.

However, a break below 35.95 is likely to damage the bullish tone to see a slide to retest the key support at 30.30.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.