July 22, 2014 6:27 PM
Twitter (TWTR) – Showing signs of potential recovery

Pivot (key support): 35.95

Resistance: 42.95/44.28

Next support: 30.30

After its post-IPO crash of 60% seen from the 26 Dec 2013 high of 74.73, Twitter has broken out of its multi-month descending channel and evolved into a series of “higher lows and higher highs”.

Recent price action has retraced towards the lower boundary of an ascending channel in place since 27 May 2014, 50-day Moving Average and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level from 27 May 2014 low. Interestingly, a bullish candlestick pattern called “Hammer” has been detected at this confluence zone coupled with a bullish crossover seen in the Stochastic oscillator.

All these elements suggest further upside potential for Twitter to target the 42.95/44.28 resistance zone (upper boundary of the ascending channel + 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 07 May 2014 low) as long as the pivot (key support) at 35.95 holds.

However, a break below 35.95 is likely to damage the bullish tone to see a slide to retest the key support at 30.30.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

