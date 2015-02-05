u s shares highlights twitter 4 156982015
Twitter (TWTR) will be announcing its Q4 2014 earnings today, 05 February 2015 after the close of the U.S. market. Going forward, let’s us analyse Twitter (TWTR) from a technical analysis perspective.
Pivot (key support): 35.80/35.00
Resistance: 47.55
Next support: 29.51
Elements are advocating for a potential intermediate term rebound for Twitter. As long as the monthly pivotal support at 35.80/35.00 holds, Twitter may see a further push up towards 47.55.
However, failure to hold above 35.80/35.00 is likely to resume the on-going multi-month decline to retest its current all-time low at 29.51.
Source: Charts are from eSignal
