Twitter (TWTR) will be announcing its Q4 2014 earnings today, 05 February 2015 after the close of the U.S. market. Going forward, let’s us analyse Twitter (TWTR) from a technical analysis perspective.

Key elements

Interestingly, the horrendous 38% decline from the 55.99 high printed on 09 October 2014 has managed to find a potential “floor” at the 35.80 trendline support joining the lows since 07 May 2014 (see weekly chart).

The 35.80 trendline support also corresponds closely with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 27 May 2014 low to 09 October 2014 high (see weekly chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator has flashed a prior bullish divergence signal and held above its pull-back support (see daily chart).

The gap resistance at 47.55 also corresponds with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 09 October 2014 high to 09 December 2014 low.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 35.80/35.00

Resistance: 47.55

Next support: 29.51

Conclusion

Elements are advocating for a potential intermediate term rebound for Twitter. As long as the monthly pivotal support at 35.80/35.00 holds, Twitter may see a further push up towards 47.55.

However, failure to hold above 35.80/35.00 is likely to resume the on-going multi-month decline to retest its current all-time low at 29.51.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.