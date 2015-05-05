u s shares highlights tesla motors 5 567922015
Since our last technical research highlight on Tesla Motors dated on 11 February 2015, it has broken out of the former medium term descending channel in place since 04 September 2014 high and met the expected first target at 228.50.
Please click on this link to review our previous research report. Going forward, let’s us take a look at its current technical elements.
Intermediate support: 221.00
Pivot (key support): 210.90
Resistance: 257.40/260.00
Next support: 185.00
As long as the 210.90 monthly pivotal support holds, Tesla Motors is likely to continue its potential upside movement to target the 257.40/260.00 resistance zone.
However, a break below 210.90 may invalidate the bullish scenario for a decline to retest the long-term support at 185.00
