May 5, 2015 4:33 PM
Tesla Motors (TSLA) – Continuation of its potential upside movement

Tesla Motors -above 89 & 200-day MAs(Click to enlarge chart)

Since our last technical research highlight on Tesla Motors dated on 11 February 2015, it has broken out of the former medium term descending channel in place since 04 September 2014 high and met the expected first target at 228.50.

Please click on this link to review our previous research report. Going forward, let’s us take a look at its current technical elements.

Key elements

  • Since 27 March 2015 low, price action has evolved into an ascending channel (in dark blue) with upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries at 257.40/260.00 and 221.00 respectively.
  • The 257.40/260.00 resistance corresponds with the 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 27 March 2015 low to 01 May 2015 low (a typical 5th wave target based on the Elliot Wave Principal).
  • Current price action has surpassed the key long-term 200-day Moving Average and the 89-day Moving Average (in blue) is coming to support the stock at around 210.90
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bullish above its pull-back support without any bearish divergence signal.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate support: 221.00

Pivot (key support): 210.90

Resistance: 257.40/260.00

Next support: 185.00

Conclusion

As long as the 210.90 monthly pivotal support holds, Tesla Motors is likely to continue its potential upside movement to target the 257.40/260.00 resistance zone.

However, a break below 210.90 may invalidate the bullish scenario for a decline to retest the long-term support at 185.00

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.