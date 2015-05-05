Tesla Motors (TSLA) – Continuation of its potential upside movement

(Click to enlarge chart)

Since our last technical research highlight on Tesla Motors dated on 11 February 2015, it has broken out of the former medium term descending channel in place since 04 September 2014 high and met the expected first target at 228.50.

Please click on this link to review our previous research report. Going forward, let’s us take a look at its current technical elements.

Key elements

Since 27 March 2015 low, price action has evolved into an ascending channel (in dark blue) with upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries at 257.40/260.00 and 221.00 respectively.

The 257.40/260.00 resistance corresponds with the 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 27 March 2015 low to 01 May 2015 low (a typical 5 th wave target based on the Elliot Wave Principal).

wave target based on the Elliot Wave Principal). Current price action has surpassed the key long-term 200-day Moving Average and the 89-day Moving Average (in blue) is coming to support the stock at around 210.90

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bullish above its pull-back support without any bearish divergence signal.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate support: 221.00

Pivot (key support): 210.90

Resistance: 257.40/260.00

Next support: 185.00

Conclusion

As long as the 210.90 monthly pivotal support holds, Tesla Motors is likely to continue its potential upside movement to target the 257.40/260.00 resistance zone.

However, a break below 210.90 may invalidate the bullish scenario for a decline to retest the long-term support at 185.00

Source: Charts are from eSignal

