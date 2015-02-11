Tesla Motors (TSLA) – Pull-back before new potential upside movement

Since our last technical research highlight on Tesla Motors dated on 15 January 2015, it has almost met our upside target of 228.50 (high of 225.48 printed on 05 February 2015). Please click on this link to recap our previous research note.

Tesla Motors will be announcing its Q4 2014 earnings later today, 11 February 2014 after the close of the U.S. session. Let’s us review its latest technical elements!

Key elements

The key support at 185.00 confluences with multiple Fibonacci clusters (see weekly & daily charts).

The long-term (weekly) Stochastic oscillator has just exited from an “extreme” oversold level which suggests that Tesla Motor still has further upside potential from a multi-month perspective.

The on-going upside movement from the 185.00 support seen on 14 January 2015 has traced out a five wave movement which suggests that a short-term correction (counter-trend) is likely on the cards before another potential five wave up movement occurs based on the Elliot Wave Principal.

The intermediate term (daily) Stochastic oscillator still has “room” for further downside before reaching the oversold region. This observation reinforces the “short-term correction” scenario as mentioned above.

The upper boundary of the descending channel (in pink) and 200-day Moving Average are capping the stock at 228.50.

The 265.60 resistance also corresponds with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 04 September 2014 high to 14 January 2015 low.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate support: 206.65/199.25

Pivot (key support): 185.00

Resistance: 228.50 & 265.60

Next support: 119.20

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned elements, Tesla Motor may see a short-decline towards the 206.65/199.25 support zone before another round of upside movement towards 228.50 and breaking above 228.50 is likely to reinforce the bullish tone to target the next resistance at 265.60.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 185.00 monthly pivotal support is likely to see the continuation of the multi-month correction towards the next support at 119.20.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.