Tesla Motors (TSLA) – Potential correction looms

Pivot (key resistance): 267.30

Support: 244.50 & 228.80

Next resistance: 325.40

In our previous report dated on 09 July 2014, Tesla Motors have already hit our expected upside target zone of 255.80/265.00. Please click on this link for the report.

In the past five trading sessions, Tesla Motors have struggled to make headwinds above the 265.00 significant resistance level (recap: confluences with the 0.764 Fibonacci projection from 09 May 2014 low).

Price action has also formed “Stars” liked candlestick patterns which implies that the bulls are getting indecisive. In addition, the Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal and exited from its overbought region.

Given such negative elements, Tesla Motors may see an intermediate term correction towards the 244.50 support (also the 20-day Moving Average + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 09 May 2014 low) and a break below 228.80 is likely to trigger a deeper slide towards the next support at 228.80 (50-day Moving Average+ 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 09 May 2014 low + lower boundary of the ascending channel) before another round of upside movement occurs.

However, a break above the pivotal resistance at 267.30 is likely to see the continuation of the bullish trend to target a new all-time high at 325.40 (upper boundary of the longer-term ascending channel + 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 26 November 2013 low).

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.