SunEdison Inc (SUNE) – Further upside potential above 21.08

Market Vectors Solar Energy ETF (KWT )

(Click to enlarge chart)

Since hitting a high of 97.36 on 03 March 2014, solar energy stocks as represented by the Market Vectors Solar Energy ETF (KWT) have taken a beating on the downside. KWT has recorded a horrendous decline of 35% to a low of 62.81 seen on 13 October 2014. A clear underperformer as the benchmark S&P 500 soared to a record high in 2014!

However, the “winds of fortune” seems to have changed for KWT. Since late January 2015, it has started to creep up slowing from a significant Fibonacci cluster support at 62.80 and a bullish breakout seen last week from a long-term bullish “Descending Wedge” pattern in place since March 2014.

All these observations suggest that the solar energy sector as represented by KWT is likely to see the start of a multi- month bullish trend!

Let’s us take a closer look at SunEdison Inc (SUNE), one of the major players in the global solar energy space.

SunEdison Inc (SUNE)

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements of SunEdison Inc.

It has been evolving within a long-term uptrend as indicated by an ascending channel in place since April 2013 (see weekly chart).

The upper and lower boundaries of the long-term ascending channel stands at 30.56 and 16.09 respectively (see weekly chart).

Recent price action has set backed, tested and rebounded off the pull-back support (in green) (see daily chart).

The rebound seen from the pull-back support has been accompanied by an increase in volume (see daily chart).

The 27.00/28.70 resistance (upper boundary of a shorter-term ascending channel – in dark blue) also coincides with the 0.618/0.764 Fibonacci projection levels from 06 June 2012 low to 14 October 2014 low (see daily chart)

The MACD trend indicator has started to inch upwards and a potential “bullish crossover” signal is about to occur. This observation suggests a revival of upside momentum (see daily chart).

Key levels of SunEdison Inc. (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 21.08

Resistance: 27.00/28.70 & 30.56

Next support: 16.09

Conclusion

As long as the 21.08 monthly pivotal support holds, SunEdison is likely to see the start of another potential upside movement to target 27.00/28.70 with a maximum limit set at 30.56.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 21.08 may damage the intermediate term bullish trend for a decline towards the long-term support at 16.09 (also the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel).

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.