May 13, 2015 7:03 PM
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration (XOP) – Potential medium term upside movement  to resume above 50.00 support

XOP-within ascending channel(Click to enlarge chart)

The SDPR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) has a direct correlation with the price of oil. To recap, the expected rise is still in progress for WTI crude oil which I have highlighted in my previous seminars that a potential medium term bottom has been seen at the 46.80/43.80 support.

Key elements

  • The XOP continues to evolve within an ascending channel in place since 14 January 2015 low.
  • The recent down move from its 16 April 2015 high has been accompanied by a declining volume. In addition, this down move is now right above the lower boundary (support) of the ascending channel and 100-day Moving Average (in light green) at 50.00
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator is also right on its trendline support.
  • The upper boundary (resistance) of the ascending channel stands at 62.70/63.20 which also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 50.00

Resistance: 58.40 & 62.70/63.20

Next support: 42.80/42.00

Conclusion

Technical elements suggest that the current down move from the 16 April 2015 high is coming to an end. As long as the 50.00 pivotal support holds, the XOP is likely to resume its potential medium term upside movement to target the gap at 58.40 in first step before the key resistance at 62.70/63.20.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 50.00 may damage the medium term bullish trend for a deeper decline to retest the key support at 42.80/42.00.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

