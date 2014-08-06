SolarCity Corp (SCTY) – Bullish candlestick pattern sighted at support

Pivot (key support): 66.84

Resistance: 81.30 & 85.75

Next support: 63.33 & 55.90

The recent pull-back seen in SolarCity has stalled at the lower boundary of the ascending channel and 34-day Moving Average. Interestingly, yesterday’s price action has managed to close above the high of the prior bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern.

These elements suggest that a potential bullish reversal is round the corner for SolarCity. As long as the pivot (key support) at 66.84 holds, SolarCity may see a rally to target 81.30 with a maximum set at 85.75 (both levels are 0.618 & 0.764 Fibonacci projection levels from 07 May 2014 low).

On the other hand, a break below 66.84 is likely to expose the next support at 63.33 and only a break below 63.33 may trigger a deeper decline towards 55.90

Source: Charts are from eSignal

