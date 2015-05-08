u s shares highlights solarcity corp 3 582352015
SolarCity Corp (SCTY) – Potential push up towards long-term range top above 57.50 support (Click to enlarge chart) Key elements Since 31 March 2015 low, […]
Pivot (key support): 57.50
Resistance: 67.60 & 71.20/74.10
Next support: 47.00
As long as the 57.50 pivotal support holds, SolarCity is likely to continue its potential upside movement towards 67.60 in first step before target the long-term range resistance zone of 71.20/74.10.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 57.50 may invalidate the bullish scenario for a slide towards the long-term range support at 47.00.
Source: Charts are from eSignal
