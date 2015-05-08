SolarCity Corp (SCTY) – Potential push up towards long-term range top above 57.50 support

(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

Since 31 March 2015 low, S olarCity has traded within a medium term ascending channel (in dark blue).

has traded within a medium term ascending channel (in dark blue). Current price action has managed to hold above the lower boundary (support) of the ascending channel, pull-back support (in dotted green) and 20-day Moving Average (in red) at 57.50.

The recent up movement from 15 April 2015 low has been accompanied by increasing volume.

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bullish above its support.

The range top resistance zone of 67.60 and 71.20/74.10 corresponds closely with the upper boundary of the ascending channel and 1.382/1.618 Fibonacci projection from the 15 October 2014 low to 16 March 2015 low.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 57.50

Resistance: 67.60 & 71.20/74.10

Next support: 47.00

Conclusion

As long as the 57.50 pivotal support holds, SolarCity is likely to continue its potential upside movement towards 67.60 in first step before target the long-term range resistance zone of 71.20/74.10.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 57.50 may invalidate the bullish scenario for a slide towards the long-term range support at 47.00.

