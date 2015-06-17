Salesforce.com (CRM) – Further potential upside movement above 70.20 support

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

Salesforce.com continues to evolve within a long-term bullish trend since August 2014 (see weekly chart).

The long-term resistance at 84.50/84.60 is derived from multiple Fibonacci projection levels from various degrees and the upper boundary of a long-term ascending channel (in purple) in place since 19 December 2011 (see weekly chart).

On the medium term, the stock has managed to stage a rebound from the upward sloping 50-day Moving Average (in blue) and trendline support joining the lows since 16 January 2015 at 70.20 (see daily chart).

Both the long and intermediate term RSI oscillators remain bullish above their respective supports (see weekly & daily charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 70.20

Resistance: 78.45 & 84.50/84.60

Next support: 60.45

Conclusion

As long as the 70.20 pivotal support holds, Salesforce.com is likely to see a another round of potential upside movement to retest the 29 April 2015 swing high at 78.45 before targeting the significant resistance at 84.50/84.60.

However, failure to hold above 70.20 may negate the bullish tone to see a deeper decline towards the next support at 60.45 (also the lower boundary of a medium term ascending channel in place since 15 October 2014 low).

Source: Charts are from eSignal