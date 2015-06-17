u s shares highlights salesforce com 717602015
Salesforce.com (CRM) – Further potential upside movement above 70.20 support (Click to enlarge charts) Key elements Salesforce.com continues to evolve within a long-term bullish trend […]
Pivot (key support): 70.20
Resistance: 78.45 & 84.50/84.60
Next support: 60.45
As long as the 70.20 pivotal support holds, Salesforce.com is likely to see a another round of potential upside movement to retest the 29 April 2015 swing high at 78.45 before targeting the significant resistance at 84.50/84.60.
However, failure to hold above 70.20 may negate the bullish tone to see a deeper decline towards the next support at 60.45 (also the lower boundary of a medium term ascending channel in place since 15 October 2014 low).
Source: Charts are from eSignal