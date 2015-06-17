u s shares highlights salesforce com 717602015

Salesforce.com (CRM) – Further potential upside movement above 70.20 support (Click to enlarge charts) Key elements Salesforce.com continues to evolve within a long-term bullish trend […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 17, 2015 7:14 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Salesforce.com (CRM) – Further potential upside movement above 70.20 support

Salesforce_within long-term bullish trend

Salesforce_rebounded from 50-day Moving Average(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • Salesforce.com continues to evolve within a long-term bullish trend since August 2014 (see weekly chart).
  • The long-term resistance at 84.50/84.60 is derived from multiple Fibonacci projection levels from various degrees and the upper boundary of a long-term ascending channel (in purple) in place since 19 December 2011 (see weekly chart).
  • On the medium term, the stock has managed to stage a rebound from the upward sloping 50-day Moving Average (in blue) and trendline support joining the lows since 16 January 2015 at 70.20 (see daily chart).
  • Both the long and intermediate term RSI oscillators remain bullish above their respective supports (see weekly & daily charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 70.20

Resistance: 78.45 & 84.50/84.60

Next support: 60.45

Conclusion

As long as the 70.20 pivotal support holds, Salesforce.com is likely to see a another round of potential upside movement to retest the 29 April 2015 swing high at 78.45 before targeting the significant resistance at 84.50/84.60.

However, failure to hold above 70.20 may negate the bullish tone to see a deeper decline towards the next support at 60.45 (also the lower boundary of a medium term ascending channel in place since 15 October 2014 low).

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.