Qualys Inc (QLYS) – Bullish elements detected at 42.15 support

(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

Current price action has formed a “Bullish Engulfing” candlestick pattern at the 42.15 support (lower boundary of the shorter-term ascending channel (in dark blue), pull-back support of the former ascending channel breakout (in orange) & 50-day Moving Average).

The 42.15 support also coincides closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 28 April 2015 low to 05 March 2015 high.

The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region.

The upper boundary (resistance) of the ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 22 Sep 2015 stands at 52.35 which is also a Fibonacci projection level.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 42.15

Resistance: 52.35 & 57.40

Next support 29.65

Conclusion

As long as the 42.15 pivotal support holds, Qualys may see the start of another upside movement to target 52.35 before 57.40.

On the other hand, a crack below 42.15 is likely to damage the intermediate bullish trend to see a deeper decline to test the next support at 29.65

Source: Charts are from eSignal

