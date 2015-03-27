u s shares highlights qualys inc bullish elements detected at 42 15 support 385102015

Qualys Inc (QLYS) – Bullish elements detected at 42.15 support (Click to enlarge chart) Key elements Current price action has formed a "Bullish Engulfing" candlestick


Financial Analyst
March 27, 2015 6:12 PM
Financial Analyst

Qualys Inc (QLYS) – Bullish elements detected at 42.15 support

Qualys_Bullish Engulfing at support(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

  • Current price action has formed a “Bullish Engulfing” candlestick pattern at the 42.15 support (lower boundary of the shorter-term ascending channel (in dark blue), pull-back support of the former ascending channel breakout (in orange) & 50-day Moving Average).
  • The 42.15 support also coincides closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 28 April 2015 low to 05 March 2015 high.
  • The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region.
  • The upper boundary (resistance) of the ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 22 Sep 2015 stands at 52.35 which is also a Fibonacci projection level.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 42.15

Resistance: 52.35 & 57.40

Next support 29.65

Conclusion

As long as the 42.15 pivotal support holds, Qualys may see the start of another upside movement to target 52.35 before 57.40.

On the other hand, a crack below 42.15 is likely to damage the intermediate bullish trend to see a deeper decline to test the next support at 29.65

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Economic Calendar

