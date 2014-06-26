Priceline Group (PCLN)- Rebounded from support

Pivot (key support): 1186.60

Resistance: 1292.65 & 1375.40/1392.40

Next support: 1107.27

The 21% plunge from Priceline all-time high of 1378.96 seen on 06 March 2014 has managed to hold above the key 200-day Moving Average. Interestingly, recent price action has managed to break above and retested its 50-day Moving Average and horizontal support.

As long as the pivot (key support) at 1186.60 holds, Priceline is likely to see a rally to target the intermediate resistance at 1292.65 before the 1375.40/1392.40 region (also the upper boundary of the ascending channel & 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 08 May 2014 low).

However, a break below 1186.60 is likely to damage the on-going uptrend to see a decline to retest the long-term significant support at 1107.27.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.